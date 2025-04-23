Funding Rescission Memo

The elimination of $1.1 billion previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) may be rescinded as requested by the White House Office for Management and Budget (OMB). This “rescission memo” could be sent to Congress as early as this week.

If Congress votes to approve the rescission plan, this action will effectively end funding for public broadcasting immediately. The CPB funding supports nearly 1,500 public media stations across all 50 states and U.S. territories, including WFIT. Congress has 45 days to vote on the OMB plan upon receiving the recission request.

WFIT receives about $130,000 annually from CPB. That’s about 25% of our annual budget.

This recession could reduce or eliminate WFIT programming and events you value most:

· Interviews with community groups doing a public good for our community.

· Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Marketplace Morning Report, Keller Radio and other national and local programming.

· Real time lifesaving information during hurricanes and other natural disasters

· Production or participation in events like the recent Sonic Waves Music Festival and other community functions.

· Professional logistics and management enabling beloved WFIT volunteer programs.

What Can You DO?

Being an advocate for programming you value is more important than you might think:

· Participate in the upcoming congressional debate with tools like protectmypublicmedia.org. It will provide you with updates and is coordinating a national grassroots campaign. Be ready to express to your legislators how important public media, including WFIT, is to you!

· Tell your WFIT story to family and friends. Let people in your network know how much WFIT means to you. Post stories about how WFIT has made a difference in your life. Oh, and tag it with #WFIT so we can compile everyone’s thoughts.

· Keep WFIT healthy by contributing to the cause. Your financial support is never more important than it is today. We’re in a better position to tell our story to government officials when we have the maximum number of contributors. If you’ve never given to WFIT, please become a member today. If you’re already a member please consider joining our Booster Club or making a significant gift to the station. There are other ways you can support WFIT through our vehicle donation program, program sponsorship and IRA rollovers and more.

Please help us continue to meet WFIT‘s goals in being the connector between you and the community; in ensuring we bring Space Coast developments directly to you; and in bringing you incredible music to enlighten your soul every day.

We consider it a privilege to be a part of your life, and the life of our Space Coast community.

