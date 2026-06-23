July 4th Fireworks Displays.

Take your pick of where to watch the fireworks in Brevard County this Independence Day holiday:

On Friday, July 3rd, enjoy a drone show in Cocoa Beach, starting at 9PM.

Also on Friday, Port Canaveral presents “Smoke on the Water, Fire in the Sky.” Fireworks start at 9PM. Parking is $15, except for patrons of Port restaurants.

On July 4th, it’s the MelBOOM fireworks display at Front Street Park, starting at 9PM.

Also on Saturday, fireworks ignite at 9:15 at “Thunder Over the River” in Titusville.

Also on the 4th, the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will play starting at 8PM at Cocoa Riverfront Park. Fireworks start at 9:15PM.

Fireworks in Viera on Saturday, July 4th start at 9:00 pm just east of USSSA Space Coast stadium.

The Palm Bay Independence Day Celebration runs from 5 until 9PM at EFSC’s campus on July 4th. Fireworks at 9:15PM.

