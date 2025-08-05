Serene Harbor Seeks Sponsors for Bourbon, Boots & Bags Fundraiser November 8, 2025

Serene Harbor is a state-certified domestic violence center that has been a beacon of hope in Brevard County for over 30 years. Our mission is to educate, advocate, and empower survivors of domestic violence, offering them the resources and support they need to break free and rebuild their lives.

We provide a comprehensive range of services, including:

Emergency Shelter – A safe, confidential place for survivors and their children to find refuge.

24/7 Confidential Hotline – Immediate crisis intervention, safety planning, and emotional support at 321-726-8282 (call/text/tty).

Counseling Services – Trauma-informed individual and group counseling to foster healing and resilience.

Transportation & Relocation Assistance – Helping survivors safely transition to a new beginning.

Support Groups – A community of survivors empowering each other on their journey to healing.

Legal Advocacy – Guidance and support through the legal process, including injunctions for protection.

Outreach & Prevention Programs – Education and awareness initiatives to break the cycle of domestic violence.

Referrals & Assistance Programs – Connecting survivors to essential community resources such as housing, employment, and financial assistance.

At Serene Harbor, we believe no one should face domestic violence alone. If you or someone you know needs help, please call or text our 24/7 confidential hotline at

321-726-8282.

We have trained and certified advocates waiting to help and support. Together, we can create a community free from violence.

For more information on these programs or to speak to

a trained and certified advocate, call our 24/7 confidential

hotline at 321-726-8282.