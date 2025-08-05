Space Coast Progressive Alliance presents a Free screening of "Encampments" at their first Thursday Event, August 7th, 2025

Aug 7, 2025 06:30 PM

Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89589667175?pwd=tablC6MRhdfyysAJaKf3Y1o86Na26m.1

Meeting ID: 895 8966 7175

Passcode: 286423

Free Speech Not Welcome Here:

Watch The Encampments

August 7 is Movie Night for SCPA,

to be held at Unitarian Friendship Fellowship,

3115 Friendship Place, Rockledge, FL.

Universities embody the uncensored exchange of ideas. As a result, students, armed with factual information, have a history of protesting what they find unjust and intolerable. The response? When the subject of student protest is support of Palestine, it is suppression and punishment by the administration, They summoned the police, expelled students and allowed them to be deported. When the oppression of Palestinians grew into genocide, students’ voices were unheeded; they then intensified their protests with occupation through ‘encampments’ on campus.

We want to share the full story of these events by presenting an outstanding film, The Encampments. Although the encampments themselves have been suppressed, college resistance continues nevertheless. This film will walk you through how humanitarian efforts, and not the slaughter in Gaza, enraged the University power holders and the US Government.

This program honors those students who don’t feel helpless. They took action and lived up to their principles. First Columbia University students, then dozens of other campuses throughout the US, including Florida, began to exert pressure by occupying their schools.

On Thursday, we will update you to the present situation here in Central Florida. A discussion immediately following the film will be led by the president and vice president of the University of Central Florida chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the organization that began and participated in many of the encampments. They now defend UCF students who face legal charges for their efforts to speak out against genocide in Gaza. A special guest will be Chris Gibson, the UCF student who faces a felony charge for his act of protest at City Hall in Orlando.

