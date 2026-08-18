Central Brevard Humane Society Hosts 15th Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala: Wicked Fur Good August 22nd, 2026

Tuxes & Tails Gala

Wicked Fur Good

Brevard Humane Society’s Signature Fundraising Event

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The Tuxes & Tails Gala is Brevard Humane Society’s signature fundraising event, bringing together community supporters for an elegant evening benefiting homeless animals. The 15th Annual Tuxes & Tails Gala, Wicked Fur Good, raises vital funds to support lifesaving programs that provide shelter, medical care, and second chances to pets in need.

What to Expect



Hosted by Tom & Susie Wasdin and the Wasdin Family

Emcee Mindy from Lite Rock 99.3 FM

Live entertainment and special performances

Live auction supporting homeless animals

Why the Tuxes & Tails Gala Matters

For 74 years, Brevard Humane Society has been dedicated to helping homeless animals find safety, care, and loving homes. Proceeds from the Tuxes & Tails Gala directly support shelter operations, medical treatment, and programs that give pets a second chance at life.

With only 9 cents of every dollar going to administrative overhead, your support makes a meaningful and measurable impact for animals and the community that cares for them.

Sponsorships & Table Packages: Event admission is included with sponsorships and table packages. Sponsorship opportunities offer meaningful recognition while helping provide critical care for animals in need.