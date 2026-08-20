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Coastal Connection

Space Coast Contra Dance Announces Exciting New Changes!

By Terri Wright
Published August 20, 2026 at 6:35 AM EDT
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CONTRA DANCING FOR FLORIDA'S SPACE COAST

Contra Dancing is a lively social dance that is easy to learn! It’s great exercise and danced to wonderful live music! We welcome all ages and no partner or experience is necessary.

Join Space Coast Contra Dance for an evening of non-stop SMILES!

5th Saturday DOUBLE DANCES!
Starting August 29, 2026

Don’t miss a thing! If you’re not already receiving our monthly updates, be sure to add your current email through the “JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST” link below. Latest news shared on this website, email, and our Facebook group page – “Space Coast Contra Dance Community”.

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright