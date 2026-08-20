Space Coast Contra Dance Announces Exciting New Changes!
Ways To Subscribe
CONTRA DANCING FOR FLORIDA'S SPACE COAST
Contra Dancing is a lively social dance that is easy to learn! It’s great exercise and danced to wonderful live music! We welcome all ages and no partner or experience is necessary.
Join Space Coast Contra Dance for an evening of non-stop SMILES!
5th Saturday DOUBLE DANCES!
Starting August 29, 2026
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