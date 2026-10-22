13th Annual Brevard Uncorked Wine Gala, November 6th, 2026. Benefits the Brevard Autism Coalition

Join us for an unforgettable evening, the 13th Annual Brevard Uncorked Wine Gala

Masquerade Theme

Hotel Melby – Downtown Melbourne, FL

November 6, 2026

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

This year’s gala will feature an elegant sit-down dinner experience paired with fine wines, entertainment, auctions, raffles, and unforgettable moments — all in support of local autism programs and initiatives through Brevard Autism Coalition and OVCFL partners.

Your evening includes: Fine wines, exquisite sit-down dinner, elegant masquerade atmosphere, live entertainment, silent auctions, raffles & interactive games, and community impact benefiting the local autism community. Attire: Cocktail / Formal Attire

Masquerade masks are welcomed and encouraged. A limited number of masquerade masks will also be available for purchase at the event.

Seating is limited this year due to the intimate dinner setting at Hotel Melby. Early ticket purchase is highly encouraged.

Good wine. Great cause. Lasting impact.

Be there. Make a difference.

Tickets & Information