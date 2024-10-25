WFIT Local & State News - October 25, 2024 PM

No debate between Senate candidates.

For the first time in four decades, there will be no debate between the two candidates for US Senate in Florida. Three tv stations have agreed to air a senatorial candidate forum. Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell invited GOP incumbent Rick Scott to join her in a debate. But yesterday while campaigning at an early voting site in South Tampa, Senator Scott cited the recent hurricanes as a reason why there was no time for him to participate in a debate.

Astronauts splash down in the Gulf.

A SpaceX crew capsule splashed down early this morning off the coast of Pensacola, returning three astronauts and a cosmonaut to Earth after an eight-month stay on the ISS.

The next rocket launch from the Cape may come as soon as Saturday evening. SpaceX is slated to send more Starlink satellites to orbit. The launch window opens at 5:47PM Saturday.

NASA’s economic impact on Florida.

NASA yesterday released its economic impact study for 2023. Florida was a huge beneficiary. In 2023, 2,366 NASA civil service employees living in Florida earned nearly $400 million in labor income. NASA procurement sourced in Florida in the same year totaled $2.3 billion. The total economic impact resulting from NASA activities in Florida was 35,685 jobs, or $2.8 billion in labor income, and $8.3 billion in economic output. State and local governments in Florida reaped over $286 million in tax revenue.

Only two restaurants in Brevard named “ocean friendly.”

The Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly program recognizes restaurants that are committed to reducing wasteful single-use plastics while promoting sustainable choices for the ocean. And only two restaurants in Brevard County won the resignation of “Ocean Friendly.” One is Florida Tech’s Panther Dining Hall. The other is Tiny Turtle in Cocoa Beach.

Mouse House jacks up annual pass prices.

Walt Disney World has raised prices on all of its annual passes. The top tier Incredi-Pass now sells for more than $1,500. The Disney Sorcerer Pass, designed for Florida residents, is now $1,079. The Disney Pirate Pass, for Floridians only, is $829. The least expensive annual pass, restricting entry to Monday through Friday, is now $469.

A Florida city was ranked among least sustainable in the US.

According to WalletHub, no cities in Florida made the ranking in the list of the top 10 most sustainable cities in the U.S. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us we did rank in the least sustainable city list:

A sustainable city, as used to determine its list, is one designed to address social, environmental, and economic impact through urban planning and city management. The 100 largest U.S. cities were compared across 28 key environmental sustainability indicators, from greenhouse gas emissions per capita and water quality to job opportunities in sustainability. Hialeah, in South Florida's Miami-Dade County, is the second-least green city in the country. Glendale, Arizona topped the list for the least sustainable cities in America, while San Diego is the greenest city in America.

Ways to improve sustainability include; Reducing greenhouse emissions by ride-sharing, using public transit, biking, and walking, reducing the use of plastic items, recycling and using solar.

