WFIT Local news update October 30, 2024

Milton impacting area parks.

The effects of Hurricane Milton continue to be felt along the Space Coast. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has a list of parks impacted by the storm:

The north jetty at Sebastian Inlet State Park will close November 4th for an extended period. Milton and previous storms damaged the jetty. The project will involve improving a stretch with large boulders and a concrete sidewalk. Work should be completed by next July.

And Playa Linda Beach at Canaveral National Seashore suffered damage to crossover boardwalks, dune erosion, and deep sand in the road. Not all parking areas are open to the public. The National Park Service is looking for volunteers for a beach cleanup on November 23rd.

Long Point Campground has partially reopened after the storm. Some prime campsites were washed away, and the boat ramp and fishing dock are still closed.

Amendment 4 Spurs Fierce Political Fight

A political battle over abortion rights is giving Floridians the opportunity to vote on one of the nation’s most divisive issues.

Proposed Amendment Four, in part, says no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

The proposed constitutional amendment came about after Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature last year approved a law to largely prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Now, DeSantis has harnessed the full power of his administration to attack Amendment Four, taking several steps aimed at dooming the measure.

“Under this amendment, they can green light an abortion up to the moment of birth, according to this. That is just nuts and I think most people think it’s nuts.”

Amendment supporters, including Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried, argue that the six-week law prevents many women from obtaining abortions and threatens the health of women who have pregnancy complications.



“The fact of the matter is that most Floridians want to have access to reproductive healthcare.”

While Florida’s six-week law is considered one of the country’s strictest abortion restrictions, it includes exceptions for a pregnant woman’s health and for cases of rape and incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Judge continues to block Florida officials from threatening TV stations over abortion ads

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker extended a restraining order Tuesday, siding with Floridians Defending Freedom, the group promoting a ballot question to add abortion rights to Florida's constitution.

The order prevents Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo from taking any further action to coerce or intimidate broadcasters that run the commercials for the measure.

Walker previously criticized Florida officials for infringing on free speech, warning against any further actions to suppress the ads.

This ruling is the latest in a clash between abortion rights advocates and Governor Ron DeSantis, who has led taxpayer-funded rallies opposing the amendment. Critics argue that millions spent by four state agencies on ads against the abortion and recreational marijuana measures violate state laws prohibiting government electioneering.

Sunshine Protection Act

Despite efforts to permanently end daylight saving time, clocks will be turned back this Sunday.

The Sunshine Protection Act would permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months of the year to the full 12 months.

The bill would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S., but so far, the U.S. House of Representatives has not yet passed the measure, nor has it been signed into law by President Biden.

