WFIT Local & State News - December 26, 2024 PM

How to dispose of your Christmas tree.

Now that Christmas is over, what do you do with your tree? Do you recycle or trash it? Do you remove all the decorations or leave them on? The recycling coordinator for Brevard County Solid Waste Management Department says there are some misconceptions as to what you can and can’t leave on the tree when you get rid of it. Real trees can go in regular yard waste. Before putting the tree out on the curb, all lights, ornaments and decorations should be removed. And cut the tree into 4 foot lengths. And if you’re discarding a fake tree, put it out with your trash, it’s not recyclable. You can also take a fake tree to the Cocoa, Melbourne or Titusville disposal facility.

Norovirus is rampant in Florida

Tis the season to wash your hands and watch what you eat.

We can blame cruise ships, oysters, and holiday travel for the increase of Norovirus in Florida. Norovirus, a nasty stomach bug, is sickening Floridians through tainted surfaces and contaminated shellfish. The Sunshine State is one of 12 in the U.S. with a high number of confirmed outbreaks of the virus. And if you’re suffering from a bout of the extremely contagious virus, beware: it has no specific treatment and typically has to just run its course. Norovirus can spread through food, touch, and air particles. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration issued two separate seafood recalls for oysters in Florida, over potential norovirus contamination. When norovirus spreads through direct contact, it tends to be from shaking hands or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your hand in your mouth. That type of spread often happens in restaurants, schools, and on cruise ships. So far, in December, four cruise ships have reported outbreaks, with one ship reporting more than 100 passengers falling ill.

Are turn signals mandatory?

Many drivers in Florida don’t use their turn signals. Are they breaking the law? Technically, yes. Here’s what Florida law says about the use of turn signals on the road: the use of turn signals is required, and drivers can be fined if they don’t use them. The law states: “A signal of intention to turn right or left must be given continuously during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning.” And you can’t claim an electrical problem prevented you from signally. Hand signals are just fine. Stick your left arm straight out the window to signal a left turn. To indicate a right turn, bend your arm up toward the sky. There’s an exception for bicyclists. If you need both arms to properly maintain control of your bike, you don’t have to signal.

Drought worsens in Florida.

Drought conditions are spreading through Florida. For most of the state, the dry season started in late October, and by Christmas, most of the state is dealing with at least abnormally dry conditions. Precipitation deficits are ramping up across the state. Brevard is now experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with the driest months ahead for most of Florida.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Space Coast: Friday expect a 40 percent chance of showers with a high near 75. On Saturday it will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid ‘70s. And on Sunday rain chances increase to 50%, mainly after 1PM.

