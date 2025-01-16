WFIT Local & State News - January 16, 2025 PM

New Glenn rocket reaches orbit on first try.

Rocket company Blue Origin was successful early this morning in reaching orbit on the first flight of its New Glenn rocket. After a hold caused by a boat straying into the no-go zone, New Glenn lifted off shortly after 2AM Wednesday. The heavy-lift vehicle reached orbit shortly after. The first stage booster did not successfully land on the recovery ship stationed off shore.

DeSantis names next US Senator from Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a new conference this morning in Orlando to announce his pick to replace Marco Rubio as US Senator from Florida. DeSantis picked Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to serve in Washington as the US Senator from Florida.

Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis says he’s “honestly surprised” by Republican pushback against his immigration plans. The Governor yesterday called for forcing local law officers to cooperate in federal deportation efforts, and make it a state crime to enter the US illegally. GOP legislative leaders had called DeSantis’ call for a special session on immigration “premature” and “irresponsible.”

Many Brevard towns stop water fluoridation.

The Melbourne City Council voted Tuesday to stop adding fluoride to the city's drinking water, effective immediately. Melbourne provides drinking water for 168,000 customers in Brevard County, including the city's own residents, but also for Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Village, Palm Shores, Satellite Beach, West Melbourne and areas of unincorporated Brevard.

Second Brightline-related death in a week.

A Melbourne pedestrian was seen standing on the railroad tracks near Fee Avenue. He was killed after being struck by a Brightline train at 8:30PM Wednesday. It was the second Brightline-related fatality in Brevard this week. If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 9-8-8.

Space Perspective’s business future uncertain.

Space Perspective was the balloon-tourism company that wanted to send passengers100,000 feet above earth from Titusville’s airport. Now the status of the business is uncertain. The company owes $90,000 in unpaid rent for its campus at Space Coast Regional Airport. Activity appears to have ceased at the mission control facility. And Space Perspective hasn’t answered messages from Florida Today. In September the company employed 130 workers. And in October the company announced that Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson would invest in the company.

Backers of marijuana amendment to try again.

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That appears to be the motto of the group trying to get recreational pot legalized in Florida. In last year’s election, the constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana fell just 4% points short of approval. Now Smart & Safe Florida, the advocacy group that raised more than $150 million last year, has refiled to run a similar effort for the 2026 ballot in Florida. The new initiative includes provisions that were criticized by DeSantis for not being included as part of the proposal, including banning smoking in public places and banning the marketing of cannabis in a manner “attractive to children.”

