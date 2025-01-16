WFIT's Local News Update January 16, 2025 AM

Melbourne to stop adding fluoride to drinking water

The Melbourne City Council voted to stop adding fluoride to the city's drinking water on Tuesday.

After the marathon meeting with more than 40 speakers, the City Council decided to discontinue the practice, by a 6-to-1 vote.

Viera dentist, Dr. Chris Edwards, said "Fluoride is a toxin. It's a neurotoxin. ... The risks far outweigh the benefits. ... It's mass medication."

Brett Kessler, D.D.S., president of the American Dental Association, stated, “The ADA believes in the use of proven, evidence-based science when making public policy decisions.”

The controversy over fluoridation continues to grow as more municipalities address the issue.

School Board’s Agenda for 2025

Tuesday Brevard's school board members shared goals they'd like to work toward over the next 12 months.

Some of the issues board members discussed at Tuesday's meeting included revamping district policy on expulsions, revising public comment policy, and prepping kids for careers after high school by aligning programs with current industry needs.



Recreational marijuana amendment tries again for 2026 Smart & Safe Florida, filed another citizen's initiative for recreational marijuana for the 2026 election.

The 2024 attempt fell 4% short of the state's 60% approval threshold.

Smart & Safe Florida spent over $150 million on the failed 2024 amendment. Most of that money came from Trulieve, the state's largest medical marijuana operator.

Differences in the new initiative include explicitly preventing marijuana from being smoked in public and home growing of marijuana by adults for their personal use will be allowed.



Jovante Teague Elected as First Black Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Florida

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) has elected Jovante Teague as its vice chairman, marking the first time an African American has held this position within the state party. Teague, who previously served as the chairman of the Dixie County Republican Party, brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to conservative values to his new role.

Prescribed burn

A 28-acre prescribed fire within the Malabar Scrub Sanctuary in the Town of Malabar is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today by Brevard County’s Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. Prescribed fires reduce wildfire risk, habitat restoration, and the recycling of nutrients back into the soil.



Sea Turtle Release

After receiving care from the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center,

three juvenile green sea turtles will be released today at 2 p.m. from James H. Nance Park, in Indialantic.



Citizens paid over $800 million in hurricane claims.

The state’s insurer of last resort has paid over $800 million in claims related to the 2024 hurricane season. That’s what Citizens Property Insurance CEO Tim Cerio told state senators on Tuesday. Rick Glasby has the story:

Still, 11% of claims filed for hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton are still open. And 44% were closed without customers receiving any payments. Of the over 35,000 claims closed without payment, Citizens denied over 10,000 and closed the rest for various reasons, including that people mistakenly filed with the wrong company. While nearly half of the people who opened claims after Milton received payment from Citizens, the payout rates for Debby and Helene claims were much lower because the damage was mostly caused by floods. Citizens customers are required to buy separate flood insurance. Additionally, Citizens plans to shed another 300,000 policies this year, continuing its efforts to reduce the number of people who depend on it. Citizens is a WFIT program sponsor.

More: www.floridatoday.com