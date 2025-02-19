WFIT Local & State News - Feb 19, 2025 PM

DOGE’s impact on NASA uncertain.

NASA did not carry out a widely expected layoff of 1,000 or more employees yesterday, but the last-minute reprieve may only be temporary. According to ABC TV, the decision was made to hold off on agency-wide layoffs. There are currently more than 2,000 federal employees working at the Kennedy Space Center alone. The 10% cut in the workforce would have been the largest single reduction at the agency since the end of the Apollo program more than a half-century ago.

Melbourne addresses homelessness.

The Melbourne City Council held a workshop yesterday to discuss homelessness in the city. The meeting lasted nearly four hours, as the mayor, city council members, and residents weighed in on the problem and potential solutions. Melbourne’s police chief said about 30% of the department’s calls were related to homelessness, but that figure dates back to 2021, and is most likely higher now. While residents expressed desperation, representatives of non-profits urged compassion.

Electric vehicles on the rise in Central Florida.

New registrations for electric vehicles are up 15% over a one year period in Central Florida. According to a automotive analytics company, more than 17,000 EVs were newly registered in Brevard, and the eight other counties in Central Florida. The 15% local increase last year tops the 9.4% national rate. Florida Power & Light reports that Florida is second in the national for electric vehicle adoption, behind only California. FPL is adding more public EV chargers to meet demand, including a new site in Indialantic, with Port Canaveral coming later this year.

SpaceX prepares for Starship at Kennedy Space Center.

So far, SpaceX has launched its massive Starship rocket only from Texas, but that may change. According to a document filed with the FAA, the company wants to break ground this spring on a huge building at Kennedy Space Center to stack Super Heavy boosters for Starship launches. The 380-foot tall bay will be built beyond the KSC Visitor Complex. SpaceX hopes to launch Starship from Pad 39A, with the booster landing back on the launch tower on the Cape.

Casey DeSantis is favored for Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is not able to seek reelection in 2026 because of term limits. A recent poll found that his wife, Casey DeSantis, is more popular than other governor candidates. While none have officially thrown their hat in the ring, other potential candidates include former US Representative Matt Gaetz, former Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, and US Congressman Byron Donalds. The telephone poll of active Florida registered voters was conducted by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

Satcom Direct to sell headquarters in Viera.

The company Satcom Direct is selling its headquarters building in Viera after being acquired by competitor GoGo. Satcom Direct provides communication equipment to 8,000 aircraft worldwide. GoGo provides air-to-ground connectivity to 7,000 aircraft in North America. The combined company plans to retain a core team at the Brevard headquarters site, while some employees have relocated to Broomfield, Colorado.

