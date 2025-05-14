WFIT's Local News Update May 14, 2025 AM

House, Senate clash over state budget

Only the House came to the Capitol yesterday – and only to extend the session to June 30.

Extending the session to June 30 “sends a clear message. If the Senate’s plan is to wait us out, then they will find us unmoved,” House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, told his chamber. “We will not be intimidated, and we will not be bullied.”

The fiscal year ends June 30. If lawmakers don’t pass a budget by that time it would mean a state government shutdown, throwing off planning for school boards, cities, counties and other entities throughout Florida.

Perez said he doesn’t think a shutdown will happen, but admitted the chambers are no closer to an agreement than they were last week.



Conservation group pushes back on black bear hunt proposed by FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is considering a black bear hunt in December to manage what it describes as a rapidly growing bear population. The proposal comes shortly after a historic first in the state: on May 5, an 89-year-old man was fatally attacked by a black bear in Collier County—the first recorded incident of a black bear killing a human in Florida.

FWC will meet May 21–22 in Ocala to review potential rules for the hunt, with a final vote expected in August. The current plan includes issuing 187 hunting permits, with one bear allowed per permit. FWC estimates the state's black bear population exceeds 4,000.

Critics, including Chuck O’Neal, president of Speak Up Wekiva, warn against making policy decisions based on emotion following the recent tragedy. “In order to bring [a hunt] back, they’re going to have to override public opinion, and the only way they do it is to surf off this tragedy,” he said.

Statewide protests are planned for Saturday in opposition to the proposed hunt.



Florida attorney general investigates gym complaint.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is threatening legal action against Life Time Fitness over its trans-inclusive locker room policy, which allows members to use facilities aligned with their gender identity where legally protected—otherwise deferring to ID or birth certificate.

In a post to X, Uthmeier said, “Florida law protects spaces designated for women. No local ordinance or woke corporate policy can override that.” He warned the Life Time Fitness location in Downtown Palm Beach Gardens to reverse its "dangerous policy" or face "swift legal action."

It's unclear what prompted Uthmeier’s response, whether a specific incident occurred, or if any formal complaint has been filed.

While Florida passed HB 1521 in 2023—restricting bathroom access for trans individuals in government-owned facilities—the law does not apply to private businesses like Life Time Fitness.

Volusia county wants to buy homes from residents, demolish them for flood control

Volusia County has plans to buy 50 homes that repeatedly flood and tear them down.

Now, it's up to HUD to give final approval. Volusia Chair Jeff Brower said $20 million of that money is set aside to buy out homes that keep flooding.

"It's an important tool to be able to buy a property that floods every year and then hopefully make that an effective stormwater retention," said Brower.

"We can't go out and buy everybody's home that floods," said Brower. "But we're looking at areas that are repeatedly flooding where homes are just destroyed."

"In accordance with federal grant requirements, applicants will have to meet income eligibility guidelines established by HUD.”

More: www.floridatoday.com