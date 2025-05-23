WFIT Local & State News

Day-time rocket launch on Saturday.

SpaceX may kick off the Memorial Day weekend with a rocket launch from the Cape. The company is targeting early Saturday afternoon for the next Starlink mission. The four hour launch window opens at 1:19PM Saturday afternoon.

In other space news, Florida Tech will be studying the rumble and vibrations from rockets. Cape Canaveral residents are worried about out potential damage to buildings from increasingly powerful rockets being launched from the Cape. SpaceX plans to introduce the massive Starship rocket to the Space Coast. Starship is currently only flying from Texas. A Brigham Young University study found a single Starship launch generates the noise equivalent of at least 10 Falcon 9 launches. The Cape Canaveral City Council approved a $10,000 study with Florida Tech. FIT researchers will install sensors at a handful of buildings across the city, collecting data on noise levels, vibrations, and air quality during every launch through next May.

Randy Fine suggests atomic bombs for Gaza.

Florida congressman Randy Fine was enraged by the murder of two Israeli embassy staff members. So the Melbourne Beach Republican said on Fox News yesterday atomic bombs dropped on Gaza might be a solution. Fine said “we nuked the Japanese twice in order to get unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here.” The comments were a major escalation of Fine’s rhetoric on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

DeSantis says “no basis” for investigating Hope Florida.

Gov. DeSantis is saying there’s “no basis” for a probe into the Hope Florida program. The state attorney’s office said there is an open on-going investigation. DeSantis responded that it’s a manufactured political operation. The scrutiny is over $10 million from a legal settlement with the state that was given to a political committee to fight the recreational pot amendment.

Non-stop Orlando to Paris.

It’s now easier to visit Paris. Air France has started non-stop flights from Orlando to the City of Light. Starting this Wednesday, there are four departures a week from MCO to Charles DeGaulle airport. Air France last flew non-stop from Central Florida in 2012.

17 new laws in Florida.

Seventeen more bills passed by the Florida legislature have been signed into law. One new law requires that state parks be managed for conservation-based recreation. So no golf courses or pickleball courts allowed. Penalties are strengthened for driving 50 mph or more over the speed limit. And another new law widens the methods of execution to include firing squads and lethal gas.

Cheap concert tickets.

Here’s a deal if you’re tired of paying big bucks to see a concert. Concert promotor Live Nation is offering cheap tickets to selected shows. $30 tickets to see Vampire Weekend in Miami, Slighty Stoopid, the Offspring, and Toto in West Palm or Tampa. Limited tickets are available at LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer

She will be called Andrea.

The National Hurricane Center has released the list of proposed names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. The first storm will be named Andrea. Followed by Barry, Chantal, Dexter, Erin, and Fernand. No storms are currently forecast.

