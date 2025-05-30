WFIT Local & State News - May 30 2025 PM

UF pick under fire.

The University of Florida’s pick for its next president is under fire from conservatives. This week Donald Trump called Santa Ono a “woke psycho.” Yesterday Ron DeSantis criticized some of Ono’s past remarks about diversity and climate change. Ono is currently serving as UF’s president-elect, pending approval from the Florida Board of Governors. US Representative Byron Donalds, an early favorite in next year’s Governor’s race, called Ono unfit to lead the state’s largest university. In response, Ono is walking back some of his comments about diversity and climate change.

US judge considers holding Attorney General Uthmeier in contempt.

A federal judge on Thursday grilled lawyers representing Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier over his actions on immigration. After the judge blocked part of Florida's new immigration law, Uthemeir told law enforcement agencies they didn't have to follow the order. During the hearing U.S. Judge Kathleen Williams stated multiple times that Uthemier was not above the law. The question is whether Williams will hold the Florida Attorney General in contempt.

Another vehicle/train collision in Brevard.

A train struck a semi-truck on the railroad tracks at Lake Washington Road in Melbourne Thursday. The truck stalled on the tracks, and the driver ran to safety. The train involved in the accident was not Brightline, but a 20-car freight train operated by Florida East Coast railroad.

Gay pride faces challenges.

LGBTQ groups in Florida are facing more conservative pushback this year. In St Cloud, the city council decided not to issue a proclamation naming June, Gay Pride Month. St. Cloud deputy major Shawn Fletcher, an openly gay council member, said the move indicates that the LGBTQ community is not valued in the Osceola County city.

In Brevard, the County Commission rejected a grant for Space Coast Pride’s annual festival. Commissioner Rob Feltner called Pridefest a political rather than cultural event. And Commissioner Katie Delaney opposed the grant, saying Pridefest was not “family-friendly.”

And the Florida Department of Transportation this year ruled that no rainbow colors may be displayed on state-managed bridges during Pride month; only red, white and blue.

Big Beautiful Bill could hurt Florida’s Medicaid program.

Federal cuts to Medicaid could have significant impacts on how Florida pays for its program. Florida, like most states, uses taxes on healthcare providers like hospitals and nursing homes to finance part of its Medicaid program. But part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" the U.S. House of Representatives approved would bar states from imposing new or increased taxes on these providers. Sadaf Knight is CEO of the Florida Policy Institute.

"This would really hamstring our ability to raise the dollars that we need to to fund our Medicaid program, and would be devastating to Floridians who rely on Medicaid to receive health insurance.”

Florida is one of 10 states that haven't expanded Medicaid to cover more working-age adults. More than 4 million residents are enrolled. The US Senate still has to consider the bill.

Tommy Bahama to open store in Viera.

If you feel you’re not spending enough on clothing, here’s good news. Tommy Bahama is opening a retail store in Viera. The upscale clothing brand, which has a coastal vibe, will open soon at The Avenue Viera. An exact date was not given.

Fashion retailer Nordstrom Rack also will be opening in Viera sometime this year. The store, known for high-end apparel and accessories, will open in the former Bed, Bath & Beyond.

