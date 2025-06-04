WFIT's Local News Update June 4, 2025 AM

Women's Center of Brevard seeks support after Melbourne office 'brutally' vandalized

One of Brevard County’s longest-serving organizations for domestic violence survivors was targeted by vandals this week, causing extensive damage. The Women’s Center of Brevard’s Aurora Road office was heavily ransacked, offices were trashed, essential equipment destroyed, property stolen, and parts of the building left in disrepair.

The nonprofit, which supports individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness, and other trauma, had already been temporarily closed for plumbing and electrical repairs. Plans were to reopen soon, but that timeline has now been pushed back due to the latest damage.

Melbourne Police Lt. Brad Blout said detectives are actively investigating. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

Despite the setback, staff continue to serve clients across the county and are asking for help from the community. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for repairs and to support ongoing services.



Florida Budget Conferencing process starts

Yesterday Florida’s budget negotiations began and Florida legislative leaders have already come to agreement on the top dollar amount for the budget.

Some sections of the budget were from hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars apart. Those differences will be addressed and negotiated by both the House and Senate until a deal is struck.

If these conferences are unable to reach agreements, the issues will bump up to higher legislative leadership who will try to settle it. The conferencing process is expected to be finished by Friday. From there, lawmakers will have to vote on the final budget from the floor. Expect that to happen sometime next week.

Federal funding cut to coastal programs.



Officials are raising alarms over a Republican-backed budget proposal in the U.S. Senate that would eliminate all funding for State Coastal Zone Management (CZM) programs. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Florida’s coastal counties rely on the funds to protect shorelines, promote tourism, and ensure public safety at the beach. The cuts are part of President Trump’s budget plan. Environmental advocates and county officials say the proposed cuts could have widespread effects across Florida’s coastal communities, including reduced protection of habitats for manatees and dolphins, and delays to infrastructure repairs along Florida’s beaches.

The Florida Shore and Beach Preservation Association has urged its member counties to oppose the CZM cuts.

State appeals judge's protections for manatees in Indian River Lagoon

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to halt a federal injunction that would temporarily ban new septic tanks in the northern Indian River Lagoon starting July 17. The injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza on May 19, followed his earlier ruling that the state violated the Endangered Species Act by allowing wastewater discharges that harmed manatees through the destruction of seagrass, their primary food source.

In its motion, the state argued that Florida law permits the use of nutrient- and nitrogen-reducing wastewater systems and claimed that affected property owners and developers have no legal avenue to challenge the moratorium, as they are not parties to the lawsuit filed by the environmental group Bear Warriors United.

JetBlue, Brightline team up for air-and-rail booking in Florida

JetBlue Airways and Brightline announced a new partnership yesterday.

JetBlue passengers can now book both a plane and train trip directly on jetblue.com as part of a combined itinerary.

Bag transfers are not provided.

