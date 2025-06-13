WFIT Local & State News - June 13, 2025 PM

Sheriff Ivey threatens protestors.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference yesterday in Titusville, in advance of protests planned for this Saturday.

“Peaceful protests are a part of our democracy. We invite people to share their opinions. That’s what our country is all about. The keyword in that is peaceful.

Ivey warned that anyone who resists lawful orders or blocks roadways in the course of protesting will go to jail, but that there would be further consequences for others.

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will notify your family where to collect your remains, because we will kill you “graveyard dead.”

“No Kings” protests are planned in 70 cities across Florida, including two in Brevard County. There is one in Cocoa and one in Palm Bay. Both protests are planned for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Axiom flight delayed by leaks in the space station.

Four international astronauts will get to spend more time in Brevard County. Their flight to the International Space Station has been delayed - perhaps for an extended period . The reason for the delay is not weather, nor problems with the Falcon 9 rocket. But a pressure leak in the Russian space station module. Yesterday, it was reported that even after recent repairs, a pressure issue was detected. Astronauts onboard are not in danger, and an investigation is ongoing. NASA said the postponement of the Axiom mission provides more time to evaluate the situation.

The next rocket launch from the Cape is scheduled for next Monday. ULA will send Kuiper internet satellites to orbit for Amazon. An Atlas V is slated to lift off at 1:25PM Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Florida legislators hopeful for budget vote on Monday.

As another deadline nears for the Florida Legislature to finalize the state’s budget, the chambers’ budget chairs appear to disagree on whether they will be able to be ready for a vote on Monday. The House chair said “yes” while the Senate chair said “maybe.” Lawmakers have to wait 72 hours after work on the budget is done to vote on it.

Three million gallons of raw sewage.

Now we know the extent of the wastewater spill in Palm Bay. Three million gallons of raw sewage was released into a nearby neighborhood and Turkey Creek. The city says it is making progress in the cleanup operation. Crews have already removed about a foot of soil from the contaminated area. Before replacing it with clean fill, they’re testing the site to make sure no residual waste remains. The city is also installing an aerator to prevent pollutants from traveling downstream. Water quality testing will continue over the next several weeks to ensure the area is fully decontaminated and safe.

Marine Resources Council updates donors.

The Marine Resources Council notified donors today that their Lagoon House headquarters was burglarized last month. As a result the MRC bank accounts were compromised. However, all donor account information is safe. They are updating accounts with new banking information. But if your donation fails to process, contact the MRC.

6,300 pounds of pythons.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida removed a record amount of invasive Burmese pythons from the wilderness areas this year, 6,300 pounds. They found the big female snakes by tracking males hoping to mate with them.

