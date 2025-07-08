WFIT Local & State News - July 8, 2025 PM

Brevard schools get an “A”

The state has issued report cards for each of Florida’s 67 public school districts. And the number of “A” rated schools has increased 6%. The state calculates the scores using student math, science, reading, and social studies assessment scores, and graduation rates. Brevard Public Schools received an “A” rating. No school districts in the state received a D or F this year.

Opposition to fire station in Melbourne park.

Residents of the neighborhood near Jimmy Moore Park in Melbourne say they support the city's fire department. They just don't want Melbourne to build a new fire station within the park — a plan that now is in the works. The proposed station would be built at a part of the park now home to a small pavilion and a playground area. The Melbourne City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal at its meetings tomorrow and July 22nd.

Parental consent now required for school punishment.

Even members of the Florida Legislature expressed surprise this spring that public school administrators were still meting out corporal punishment. Some don’t even require parental consent. That ends now thanks to a new law, adopted by those legislators and signed into law by the governor, requiring advance parental approval for administering punishment in public schools. The law represents a collaboration between the Florida Student Policy Forum, and Moms for Liberty.

State pulls back billions in reinsurance money.

The state of Florida has pulled back more than $2 billion in reinsurance money that had been allocated to insurance companies. The funds were to be used to make sure insurers had access to reinsurance to help pay for hurricane claims. None of it has been used, so the money has been put back into state coffers where it can be used for other things.

Owners of Rockledge restaurant accused of internet scam.

The owners of a Rockledge sushi restaurant have been charged with scamming seniors out of thousands of dollars across multiple states. A Wisconsin police department identified the owners of Da Sushi on Barnes Blvd of hacking into elderly people’s computers and convincing them to send thousands of dollars in gift cards. Police were able to trace the records of the gift cards to the purchase of a $10,000 golf cart at Lowe's in Rockledge, and used surveillance video to link the purchase to Mei Dong and Dong Dong Ye, owners of the sushi restaurant. Both suspects must appear before a judge in Wisconsin to face theft and false representation charges.

Another “suicide by train.”

Melbourne police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed Sunday by a Brightline train. The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 1 and Masterson Street in Melbourne. The death is a possible suicide based on evidence found at the scene.

DeSantis gives advice to Musk.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a message for Elon Musk: Forget starting a new party. Instead, Florida’s governor said Musk should either support Republicans in primary elections or help pass constitutional amendments dealing with term limits and a balanced budget. DeSantis offered up his suggestions Monday about Musk’s plan to start a third party to challenge both Republicans and Democrats. The Governor said creating a third party would likely just end with Democrats winning more elections.

