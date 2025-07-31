WFIT Local & State News - July 31, 2025 PM

Crewed mission to ISS delayed until Friday.

SpaceX scrubbed the crewed mission to the International Space Station today. At about one minute before liftoff, a cumulous cloud drifted over the launch pad, delaying the mission until Friday morning at 11:43 at the earliest.

Brevard teacher keeps her teaching license.

The Satellite High teacher who lost her job after using a student’s preferred name is now elegible to return to the classroom. A Florida Department of Education commission has ruled that Melissa Calhoun can keep her teaching license. But provisions of the settlement include a written letter of reprimand, along with a year of probation and a fee of $750. Calhoun also will be required to take a college-level ethics course. So far, the Brevard County School board has not offered Calhoun her job back.

Palm Bay planning large mixed-use development.

Palm Bay is bringing in a new mixed-use development that will blend commercial and residential properties as part of a walkable community. The project, known as Lotis Palm Bay, will be a 353-acre mixed-use development near Micco Road just east of Interstate 95. Mayor Rob Medina said projects like Lotis are a key to Palm Bay growing its tax base over the coming years, especially with the demand for mixed-use communities increasing.

Tragedy in Palm Bay hotel pool.

A dad fell asleep in a hotel pool in Palm Bay while his 3-year-old son drowned next to him. A housekeeper spotted the boy and pulled him out, but it was too late. According to Brevard court records, the 40-year-old man from Georgia was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Palm Bay police say surveillance footage showed the child was drowning for 20 minutes while the dad was asleep nearby.

Dengue fever reported in Brevard.

The Florida Department of Health Brevard reports four cases of locally acquired dengue have been found in the county. Dengue fever is not contagious; it’s transmitted by mosquitos. Symptoms appear within 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito,, and can include severe muscle aches, joint pain, a fever and sometimes a rash.

Brevard County Mosquito Control will continue with salt marsh management, larval treatments, fish stocking, and spraying to control the mosquito population. The species of mosquito that can transmit dengue breeds in standing water and only travels a few hundred feet in their life cycle. Help protect your neighborhood by emptying standing water from containers in your yard.

Florida universities raise rates for out-of-state students.

Florida's state universities are considered a bargain; they have not raised out-of-state tuition costs for more than a decade. But that's all changing. Florida International University Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to raise costs by 10% for out-of-state students. FIU follows in the footsteps of Florida State University and University of Florida which will do the same. The University of Central Florida and University of South Florida boards of trustees are expected to follow suit.

Hurricane plan for Alligator Alcatraz released by state.

Alligator Alcatraz has faced a barrage of questions about how detainees would be kept safe in the hurricane-prone area. Now the state has released a hurricane plan for the facility, with large portions blacked-out. The draft plan appears to mention alternative facilities that could be used, and plans to transport detainees there, but specifics were deemed a secret.

