WFIT's Local News Update August 6, 2025 AM

Florida preps for second immigration detention facility at Camp Blanding

Florida is moving forward with plans to establish a second immigration detention center, publicly labeled as the “North Detention Facility.” Though Governor Ron DeSantis stated on Aug. 1 that over 600 people have been deported from the existing South Florida Detention Facility, he acknowledged there were no finalized plans for a second center—despite officials identifying Camp Blanding as the intended site.

Camp Blanding, a Florida National Guard training facility, is expected to house up to 2,000 detainees.

The plan has drawn strong criticism from immigration advocates, Democrats, and environmental groups. Opponents have condemned the South Florida Detention Facility’s location in the hurricane-prone Everglades, where detainees are housed in tents rated only for Category 2 storms. Similar backlash has emerged over the proposed Camp Blanding site, where hundreds protested last month.

The South Florida facility currently holds up to 3,000 detainees, with potential expansion to 5,000.

Judge orders officials to release Alligator Alcatraz documents.

A federal judge has ordered officials to release Alligator Alcatraz documents. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Federal and state officials must provide by this Thursday all written agreements and contracts showing who has legal custody of the hundreds of detainees at Alligator Alcatraz. The federal judge's order yesterday was part of an ongoing civil rights lawsuit against the state and federal government by immigration attorneys. They say “Alligator Alcatraz” detainees’ constitutional rights are being violated since they are barred from meeting lawyers, are being held without any charges, and a federal immigration court has canceled bond hearings.

DOGE Cuts Slashed Staff, National Weather Service Now Rehiring Ahead of Hurricane Season

After cutting over 550 trained employees earlier this year due to Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) mandates, the National Weather Service is now scrambling to rehire 450 meteorologists, hydrologists, and radar technicians as hurricane season intensifies.

The reversal has sparked criticism, as taxpayers now face double costs—first for severance and early retirement packages, and again for recruitment and training. Some of the new hires may even be former staff members previously let go.

With forecasters predicting an above-average storm season, insiders describe the staffing push as a race against time.



How to safely prep your boats and electric vehicles ahead of hurricane flooding

With hurricane season upon us, it's time to make a plan for your boats and electric vehicles.

David Tucker is a Hillsborough County Fire Investigator.

"The very large contained power cells in EVs present a very significant fire load potential of the confined battery over-pressurizing and causing small explosions."

He says to make sure anything with a lithium battery, including bikes and scooters, stays high and dry, away from flood waters.

According to Hillsborough County Firefighter Captain Jeff Hartzner, if a storm is heading your way, it's best to take your boat out of the water and head to higher ground.



IKEA partners with Best Buy

There are only five IKEA locations in Florida, but thanks to a new partnership with Best Buy, the popular Swedish furniture store is bringing mini-showrooms to new locations this fall.

10 Best Buy locations in Florida and Texas will feature a 1,000-foot area to showcase IKEA's kitchen and laundry room furnishings and Best Buy appliances.

The Melbourne Best Buy will display the Ikea offerings while the Lakeland store will serve as a pick-up point, allowing customers nearby to pick up most IKEA purchases for free. No word on the availability of meatballs.

More: www.floridatoday.com