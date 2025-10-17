WFIT Local & State News - October 17, 2025 PM

Palm Bay censures Councilman Langevin.

During last night’s meeting, the Palm Bay City Commission voted to censure Councilman Chandler Langevin over racist comments he made on social media. The censure means Langevin is not allowed to speak during committee and council reports, and he would also be removed from current or future City of Palm Bay boards or committees. The move came two weeks after Palm Bay drafted a letter to Gov. DeSantis asking for Langevin’s removal from office. Langevin called the action “a witch hunt,” and his attorney believes the censure violates his constitutional rights and plans to file a suit against the City of Palm Bay.

Anti-Trump rallies set for Saturday.

Protestors will participate in two anti-Trump rallies tomorrow. The No Kings protests are set for Cocoa and Palm Bay starting at 11AM Saturday. Police will be present at the demonstrations in Brevard but do not anticipate trouble. The demonstrations are meant as a celebration of free speech, the right to assemble, and the First Amendment.

Algal toxin found in IRL dolphins.

A toxin from algae is causing signs similar to Alzheimer's in Indian River Lagoon dolphins. That’s the result of a new study. The researchers say it's no cause for alarm, but reason for a much deeper dive into the algal toxins that may be harming us all. Scientists consider dolphins a sentinel species, meaning their health can indicate environmental risks that may also affect humans. The research team included scientists from Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute in Melbourne Beach, University of Miami, and Blue World Research Institute.

Isaacman being considered as NASA Administrator (again).

Jared Isaacman may be back in the running for the top spot at NASA. President Trump removed Isaacman from consideration as NASA administrator after he learning Isaacman had made political contributions to Democratic candidates. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been acting as interim NASA Administrator. Now we learn that Isaacman has met with Trump more than once in recent weeks to discuss his vision for leading the space agency.

Orion capsule on the move.

The Orion crew capsule was on the move last night. NASA transported the spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly building to mate it with the SLS rocket. Astronauts will fly around the moon in Orion early next year as part of the Artemis II mission.

The next rocket launch from the Cape may come Sunday morning. SpaceX will send more Starlink satellites to orbit on a Falcon 9. The four hour launch window opens Sunday morning at 10:52AM.

Trump library nonprofit dissolved before land transfer.

A nonprofit connected to the would-be Donald Trump Presidential Library has gone inactive, leaving questions about where its funds have gone. WLRN’s Joshua Ceballos brings us up to speed.

The Donald Trump Presidential Library Fund Inc. was set up last December — after ABC News agreed to pay $15 million dollars for a Trump Library as part of a defamation lawsuit settlement.

But that fund was dissolved in late September. Just days before the Florida Cabinet voted to give away prime downtown Miami real estate owned by Miami Dade College to build the library.

State corporate records show the nonprofit failed to file an annual report this year. It did, however, amend its articles of incorporation to say – if the nonprofit dissolves, its money could be given to the U.S. or local governments.

A Miami-Dade County judge recently blocked the land transfer for the library temporarily, because of potential breaches of public disclosure laws.

I’m Joshua Ceballos, in Miami.

