WFIT Local & State News - October 20, 2025 PM

Aid for Brevard flood victims.

Nearly four days after historic flooding hit parts of Central Florida, some Brevard County neighborhoods remain underwater. But county leaders said we did not get enough flooding to qualify for federal disaster cleanup programs. The county’s emergency management director, John Scott, told commissioners that a community the size of Brevard’s would have to have “major” flooding in 150 homes.

In related news, the county has set up an online portal for residents seeking volunteer help with flood clean-up efforts. The program connects homeowners affected by recent flooding with partner volunteer organizations that can help with removal of mud, ruined furniture, wet flooring, and damp drywall from flooded homes. All services are provided free of charge. Visit BrevardFL.gov to sign up.

Search for hit & run driver.

Melbourne police are looking for your help in identifying a hit & run driver who killed a bicyclist. The deadly crash happened early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Witnesses told investigators that a light-colored vehicle was seen driving erratically moments before the collision. Police said the vehicle struck the bicyclist before continuing west on Eau Gallie. If you saw the deadly accident, contact Melbourne Police.

Post Road train crossing to close next week.

Florida East Coast Railway will close Post Road at the train crossing in Melbourne next week for maintenance. The closure will begin on Thursday morning, November 5 and end on Friday, November 7 at midnight. During that time, vehicles and pedestrians must follow posted signs for detour routes.

Brevard voters to consider sales tax revenue for schools.

Brevard voters will decide next year whether to continue a sales tax that for the past decade have been used to fund school capital projects. The sales tax is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2026. The tax will go to referenda on Brevard County ballots in the midterm elections next year.

Property tax overhaul could give state more power over counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to eliminate local property taxes on primary residences in the state. Critics warn this could lead to fewer local services, and give the state more control over city and county budgets. According to those analyzing the approach, state government gaining enhanced authority over the purse strings and policies of Florida’s hometowns is a likely outcome. While DeSantis has offered few specifics on his tax-cutting plan, his talk of wiping out property taxes on residences with a homestead exemption could eliminate 35% of money local governments took in last year.

Florida Tech Alumni association gives De Freese top recognition.

Dr. Duane De Freese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon Council, was honored with the Florida Tech alumni association’s Distinguished Alumni Award. De Freese, who also is an officer with the Florida Ocean Alliance, received his master’s and doctorate degrees in biology from Florida Tech.

We’re #1 (in executions).

Florida leads the nation is executions. The state has put 14 people to death so far this year, outpacing every other state. Three more death warrants are pending in Florida.

Trader Joe’s is now hiring.

The new Trader Joe's location in Viera is now hiring for various positions. The starting pay for crew members ranges from $17 to $19 an hour, with benefits. That’s the good news. The bad news is that an official opening date for the store has not yet been announced.

