WFIT Local & State News - November 3, 2025 PM

Former NASA administrators criticize SpaceX.

Two former NASA administrators criticized the agency’s current approach to using SpaceX’s Starship for the Artemis 3 crewed lunar landing. Former administrators Charlie Bolden and Jim Bridenstine expressed skepticism that NASA’s current Artemis architecture, using Starship to ferry astronauts to and from the lunar surface, can succeed before the first projected Chinese crewed landing later this decade. With the current approach, Bridenstine said, “the probability of beating China is rapidly approaching zero. We have to do something different.”

SpaceX replied the company has devised a new approach to get astronauts to the lunar surface faster than the current plan for Artemis 3, but did not disclose details.

Meanwhile, preparations for NASA’s Artemis 2 launch could soon grind to a halt if the government shutdown continues. Work on the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft for the mission has continued despite the shutdown, but that may change soon. The Orion program manager at Lockheed Martin said work can’t continue much longer if the shutdown persists.

In other space news, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket was upright on the launch pad recently for a static fire test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket engines fired for 38 seconds, an unusually long time for a preflight test. The second flight of New Glenn may come soon.

Judge says SNAP judgments were illegal.

Florida Democrats welcomed two federal court rulings Friday that said the USDA shuttering its SNAP food assistance program during the federal government shutdown is illegal. Democrats said the rulings offered hope, but recognized they aren't a solid answer amid this month-long government shutdown. There was also no immediate word from USDA on how it will implement the judicial orders, while the administration sought guidance from the courts.

Pro-marijuana group sues DeSantis (again).

Smart & Safe Florida, the pro-marijuana group, filed suit against the DeSantis administration Friday to demand election officials sign off on their amendment to legalize pot for adults in Florida. The group is hoping the Florida Supreme Court will force the Secretary of State and director of the Division of Elections to complete the next step in the amendment process: issuing a letter acknowledging that the group has enough support for the marijuana amendment to advance.

Car hits Brightline train in Rockledge.

According to Rockledge police, a car hit a Brightline train in the Barton railroad crossing over the weekend. The driver said he was unable to stop in time, and slide into the crossing arm and struck the train. His car was totaled, but no major injuries were reported.

City leaders support Eau Gallie hotel.

Melbourne city officials are pursuing a deal that would bring a hotel and a parking garage to the Eau Gallie Arts District. The hotel would replace the Foosaner Arts Museum. Melbourne Hospitality Holdings latest proposal for the property has support from city council members, which could provide the push needed to secure the deal.

Snow crab eating contest.

In the Florida Keys this weekend they kicked off snow crab season with an eating contest. 70 competitors and one ticking clock. The goal was to crack and consume 25 snow crab claws in the fastest time. The winner was Jonathon Martinescu of Fort Myers:

“So, my strategy was a spoon, a lot bigger spoon.”

