WFIT Local & State News - November 6, 2025 PM

Langevin’s motion to block censure denied.

Florida District Court Judge Gregory A. Presnell has denied Chandler Langevin’s emergency motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to block enforcement of Palm Bay’s censure resolution. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

Langevin, represented by attorney and political ally Anthony Sabatini, filed his federal lawsuit on October 20. In the initial filing, Sabatini misspelled his own name and listed the wrong date for the censure. The ruling comes just two weeks after the Palm Bay City Council formally censured Langevin for posting anti-Indian comments on social media and using official city letterhead to seek a pardon for a convicted extremist. The order denies Langevin’s emergency request but allows him to refile a proper motion once the City of Palm Bay has been formally served with the lawsuit.

ULA tries again tonight.

Last night’s ULA rocket launch was scrubbed for a technical problem with the booster oxygen system. They may try again this evening to send a communications satellite to geostationary transfer orbit. The launch window opens at 10:16 PM this evening.

Port Canaveral keeps growing.

In its State of the Port address yesterday, the Canaveral Port Authority introduced several new ships that will set sail from Brevard. Celebrity Cruise's newest ship, Celebrity Apex, arrived at the Port on November 1st. Princess Cruise Lines, the Sky Princess, arrives in Port Canaveral on November 30th. And the MSC Grandiosa sets sail for the first time on December 6th.

Canaveral Port Authority CEO John Murray said he expects 9 million cruise passengers next year. That’s a million more than this year. And the mayor of the city of Port Canaveral says local residents are getting fed up. Mayor Wes Morrison talked about Cape Canaveral’s challenges handling the port’s popularity at this weeks city council meeting. He said it’s reached a breaking point.

Brevard food pantries seeing unprecedented demand.

The elimination or reduction in SNAP food benefits has resulted in an unprecedented demand at Brevard food pantries. Matthew’s Hope Ministries says the need far outstrips the supplies. They serve as an average of 1,200 people a week. The Melbourne location of Second Harvest Food Bank will also fall well short of needs. You can find local food pantries through 211 Brevard.

Florida’s E-Verify expansion moves forward in Tallahassee.

A Florida bill to expand E-verify requirements to all businesses cleared its first legislative hurdle yesterday. The proposed legislation forces all private businesses, regardless of how many employees they have, to use the federal database to ensure their new hires are legally in the country. Currently only larger companies are required to use E-Verify. The new bill would impact the more than 475,000 small businesses in Florida have fewer than 20 employees.

Nation’s largest homebuilder defeated by Audubon Society.

The nation’s largest homebuilder, DR Horton, lost to the Sarasota Audubon Society in a bid to develop a property next to a bird sanctuary. Sarasota County commissioners voted 5 to 0 to deny the homebuilder permits to develop the land with 150 new homes. The property abutted the Celery Fields bird sanctuary.

Brevard inmate sets new record.

An inmate at the Brevard jail set a new record this week for recidivism. Kevin Barrios was released from jail. He picked up some rocks and threw them at a few sheriff’s cars, causing nearly $4,000 in damage. Twenty minutes after his release, Barrios was right back in jail.

