WFIT Local & State News - November 7, 2025 PM

Federal shutdown impacts rocket launches.

The federal shutdown has impacted rocket launches from the Space Coast. The FAA issued an order to restrict daytime commercial space launches and re-entries. Starting Monday, commercial space launches and re-entries will only be permitted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. under a new federal order. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

According to the directive, the restriction is intended to “ensure the safety of aircraft and the efficiency of the National Airspace System.” According to FAA leadership, launches and re-entries consume significant air-traffic control resources, especially when they require large temporary flight restrictions or large hazard-zones in the national airspace. For instance, one official said launches “take a lot more attention from controllers.”

Blue Origin will beat the new restrictions by scheduling the second flight of its New Glenn rocket for this Sunday. New Glenn became the first commercial rocket to make it to orbit on its first try back in January. Jeff Bezos’ company is looking to repeat the feat while also nailing a return landing of its booster. The payload will be a pair of Mars-bound satellites for NASA. They will orbit Mars and observe plasma and magnetic fields around the planet. The launch window opens at 2:45 Sunday afternoon.

And SpaceX will try to squeeze in a launch early tomorrow morning. The launch window is open between 3:30AM and 7:30AM Saturday.

Orlando flights could be cut.

If you have a flight out of Orlando airport, it would be a good idea to check with your airline. The Orlando International Airport is among 40 airports that could see flight reductions starting today if a deal is not reached to pay air traffic controllers. While Melbourne Airport is not on the list, it could feel a ripple effect.

NASA has lost thousands of workers.

For 13 straight years, NASA has been named the “Best Place to Work in the Federal Government.” That may have changed. Current and former employees talked to the Washington Post, describing months of turmoil within the agency. The Trump administration made deep cuts in the NASA budget, resulting in the smallest budget since the start of human spaceflight in 1961. But the Senate and House versions of the NASA budget don’t make such drastic cuts.

Florida files lawsuit against Planned Parenthood.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit in Santa Rosa County that contends that Planned Parenthood is misleading people about the safety of abortion medication. The litigation alleges the organization has called the medication Mifepristone as safer than Tylenol. Uthmeier claims Planned Parenthood is violating state law and seeks to have a judge impose up to $354 million in fines.

Flood debris pickup extended through November 22nd.

If you live in one other flood-impacted areas of Brevard, Waste Management will continue curbside pickup of flood debris through November 22nd. You should to place bulk items—such as furniture, carpeting, and damaged household goods—curbside for collection on your regular pickup days. Flood-related waste can also be dropped off free of charge at the Brevard County landfill.

October wetter and cooler than normal.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has crunched the numbers for October. The month was a little cooler than normal, and much wetter. Melbourne received 11 1/2 inches of rain during October, 237% of normal, and the 5th wettest October on record.

