WFIT Local & State News - November 17, 2025 PM

Brevard to consider renewing Indian River Lagoon sales tax.

Two Indian River Lagoon-related items are on Tuesday's agenda for the Brevard County Commission. Commissioners will consider renewing a 10-year, ½-cent sales tax to fund the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program. The current tax, approved in 2016, is expected to raise over $500 million but more funding is needed for the lagoon's restoration. Voters will make the final determination. Commissioners will also vote on providing an additional $1.3 million from the tax for a water reclamation facility upgrade in West Melbourne.

Florida’s I-95 is among the most dangerous in the country.

A recent study found Interstate 95 in Florida to be among the most dangerous stretches of highway in the nation. Brevard County was no exception. Between 2019 and 2023, Florida accounted for over 1,700 fatalities. The stretch along Brevard and Volusia counties accounted for more than a quarter of those deaths. FDOT is conducting an analysis to potentially widen I-95 from St. Johns Heritage Parkway to Fiske Blvd in Rockledge. Other projects, like a potential State Road 528 widening, remain years and hundreds of millions of dollars away from coming to fruition.

Former Melbourne councilwoman faces hearing over alleged death threat.

Melbourne Vice-Mayor David Neuman has accused former Melbourne city councilwoman Yvonne Minus of making death threats against him at a September meeting. Neuman described the death threat at the November 13th Melbourne City Council meeting:

“Yvonne comes up to me and says <I’m going to kill you>. I was shocked, and I asked, what did you say. And she said again <I’m going to kill you>. And I said Yvonne, you can’t say things like that. And she said a third time <I’m going to kill you.>

The state attorney's office has investigated the allegation and declined to prosecute Minus. At its meeting last week, the Council voted to hold a hearing to decide whether Minus should be removed from the planning and transportation boards she serves on.

FAA lifts rocket launch restrictions.

Effective this morning, the FAA has lifted daytime restrictions on rocket launches. Liftoffs were limited to the hours from 10PM until 6AM to help alleviate air traffic control work loads.

SpaceX has scheduled a launch for Tuesday evening. The four-hour launch window opens at 6:29 PM.

Boaters injured at Jetty Park.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says several people were injured Sunday evening after a boat slammed into the rocks across from Jetty Park. Everyone onboard was accounted for, seven people were transported to the hospital. FWC is investigating.

Local dragon boat team scores in national competition.

Maybe you’ve seen the dragon boats being rowed on the Banana River. Their training has paid off. The Heart and Soul Senior Women’s Team recently earned a silver medal at the U.S. National Dragon Boat championships in Sarasota. It earned them a ticket to the 2026 World Club Crew Championships in Taiwan. Heart and Soul Dragon Boat Club is a nonprofit built by breast cancer survivors, their families, and friends. The members practice at Oars and Paddles Park in Indian Harbour Beach.

Orlando ranks 49th of 50 in wages.

The median wage in Central Florida for 2024 was about $45,000. That’s $4,000 below the national median. In fact, the tourism-based economy of Central Florida ranked 49th out of the 50 major metro areas in wages. The honors of dead last belongs to Las Vegas.

