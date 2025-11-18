WFIT Local & State News - November 18, 2025 PM

Updated IRL health report is released.

The 2025 health report for the Indian River Lagoon has been released by the Marine Resources Council. The report covers five health indicators—harmful algae, seagrass coverage, sediment health, wastewater spills, and water quality —this year’s report also includes a new health indicator: salinity. In general, 2025 was a year of stability for the Indian River Lagoon. The Central Indian River Lagoon had a better year, with overall health improving from “poor” to “okay”, due to lower algae concentrations and increased seagrass coverage. To learn more, visit mrcILR.org or attend a meeting on December 2nd at the Marine Resources Council.

Plane crash in Grant-Valkaria.

A 17-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on Babcock Street and Grant road Monday night. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded just after 7 p.m. to reports of a small plane crash in the Grant-Valkaria area. Officials say the pilot had radioed that the aircraft was running out of fuel shortly before it went down. He was the only person on board.

The plane was heading to Melbourne Orlando International Airport when the pilot attempted an emergency landing on Babcock Street, just south of Grant Road. The aircraft veered off the roadway to avoid another vehicle and hit a ditch on the east side of Babcock Street. The pilot declined treatment, and no one on the ground was injured. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

Brevard schools denies strip-searching students.

A Brevard father and daughter filed a federal lawsuit against Brevard's school board and the Assistant Principal of Eau Gallie High School, alleging that the 14-year-old girl was subjected to strip searches, false accusations of molestation and a "pattern of racial discrimination.”

Nicholas Dayton and his daughter alleged that the 14-year-old and her family faced numerous issues at the hands of the district, school officials and the school board. Brevard Public Schools said they were aware of the allegations and couldn't comment on specifics, though they denied strip searches ever took place.

Florida Supreme Court justice to take job at UF.

The longest-serving current member of the Florida Supreme Court is leaving the bench. Justice Charles Canady has accepted a post at the University of Florida. He is credited with coining the politically charged term “partial birth abortion.” Canady’s departure will give Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has appointed five of the seven current justices — an opportunity to name a replacement.

Rocket launch tonight.

SpaceX is targeting 7:12 p.m. this evening to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It’s another Starlink mission. Weather is 95% favorable.

SpaceX's massive Starship is getting closer to a Florida launch, with a senior SpaceX official suggesting it could come as early as next year. The launch depends on environmental impact statements from the Space Force and FAA. NASA has tapped the massive Starship rocket to be a lunar lander for upcoming Artemis missions.

Brevard apartments saw price decreases.

Renters in Brevard saw apartment listing prices decrease 6% from last year. The typical apartment listed for rent at $2,800 in October. That’s 24% above the state median rental price.

