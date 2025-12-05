WFIT State & Local News - December 5, 2025

Human rights groups allege torture at Florida detention centers.

The human rights group, Amnesty International, is alleging that the federal Krome detention center in Miami and the state-run Alligator Alcatraz site are engaging in torture. The group is sending a report to Congress and the UN saying practices at the detention centers could meet the definition of torture under international law. Amnesty International is demanding an independent investigation into the centers.

Redistricting committee meets in Tallahassee.

A Florida House redistricting committee held its first meeting Thursday, in a room filled with opponents worried that state leaders intend to reshape the U.S. congressional map for political gain. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Florida’s political leaders remain divided over how to proceed with redistricting, while opponents are unified in calling the process undemocratic and unlawful. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a new map drafted during a special session next spring, but the House leader argues that waiting until after the regular session would be “irresponsible” with the 2026 election approaching. The Senate has not stated its position. Meanwhile, about 100 people rallied outside the Capitol during an informational meeting that allowed no public comment. Florida’s current congressional map already heavily favors Republicans.

Space News.

Workforce reductions are hitting NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, and the consolidation could potentially impact Kennedy Space Center. Workers are Goddard say 100 laboratories are in the process of being closed by a March 2026 deadline with little notice given to employees. Several projects being developed at Goddard were to launch from KSC. NASA maintains the actions are part of a long-term, cost-saving plan and will not delay any missions.

The next rocket launch from the Cape is scheduled for this Sunday afternoon. SpaceX will send more Starlink satellites to low earth orbit, during a four hour launch window that opens at 4:40PM

SpaceX and Amazon get stiffed on rural broadcast subsidies.

Both SpaceX and Amazon applied for federal subsidies to bring broadband internet access to rural areas. The companies proposed using their constellations of Internet satellites. But despite protests from SpaceX, fiber optic companies will get 86% of the money. SpaceX and Amazon are left with 4% of the $20 billion subsidies.

Satellite Beach approves dogs on the beach.

The Satellite Beach City Council has approved a four-month pilot program to allow dogs on city beaches. The program will run from January 1 to April 30, with dogs permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dogs must remain leashed and owners are required to clean up after them to avoid fines.

State universities cut programs after reviews by Florida officials.

The State University System of Florida says schools in the Sunshine State are ending some of their degree programs following state reviews. A spokesperson for the university system said the programs were “underperforming.” Eighteen degree programs are being terminated. The vast majority are in the liberal arts, education and science fields, including ethnic and cultural studies, foreign languages, philosophy and religious studies.

Is It Legal To Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Florida?

If you decorate your car with holiday lights, you should know the legal ramifications. In general it’s ok to have colored lights on your car. But two Florida statutes complicate things. Other than turn signals and emergency hazard lights, flashing lights are not permitted. And red, white, and blue lights are prohibited because they might mislead other drivers into thinking you’re law enforcement.

