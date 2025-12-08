WFIT Local & State News - December 8, 2025

Forever chemicals detected in Brevard’s drinking water.

There are thousands of types of PFAS or forever chemicals. They are nearly indestructible because they were engineered to repel liquids and heat. High levels of PFAS’ have been linked to cancers and others health problems. The most recent results of tests submitted to the EPA shows some of Brevard’s drinking water is not in compliance with standards. In Palm Bay, PFOS measured at 2.2 times the limit at the ASR well. At the Mims water treatment plant PFOS was 3.5 times over the limit. Melbourne’s drinking water showed traces of three chemicals at one location.

You can limit your exposure to PFAS by filtering your water, limiting your use of non-stick cookware, and avoiding products that are labeled as stain or water resistant.

David Jolly/Gwen Graham for Governor?

An appearance last week in St Petersburg by Gwen Graham and David Jolly generated talk about the pair running for Florida Governor. Graham is the former Democratic U.S. representative from North Florida. Jolly is the former Republican U.S. representative from Tampa Bay. They share moderate credentials that might appeal to independent voters. That could help the Democrats overcome the Republican voter-advantage in next year’s governor’s race.

Lane closures on mainland Eau Gallie Blvd.

Here’s a traffic note: The Florida Department of Transportation will resurface a section of Eau Gallie Blvd. on the mainland. Expect lane closures between Sarno Road and North Apollo Blvd on Eau Gallie Blvd starting next week and lasting through next Spring.

Can I read your license plate?

A new Florida law that took effect October 1, sharply strengthens the state’s license-plate requirements—banning most common plate frames and covers and imposing criminal penalties on drivers who use them. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

House Bill 253 tightens Florida’s rules on obscured license plates and significantly increases penalties for violations. The updated statute makes it illegal to block, cover, distort, or obscure any part of a plate—including letters, numbers, the state name, the registration decal, or even the plate border. Tinted covers, films, or any material that interferes with the visibility or recording of the plate are also prohibited.

The law further bans placing any object “onto or around” a plate that affects its legibility, visibility, or detectability. That includes decorative frames and novelty borders—items that previously often resulted in only non-criminal infractions. Under HB 253, driving with an obscured plate is now a second-degree misdemeanor, carrying penalties of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

In related news, one official in Florida is urging elimination of the state’s physical yellow sticker, saying it would save residents millions and modernize the system. The Miami-Dade tax collector says law enforcement could use technology instead to spot out-of-date plates.

Cellphone lot at MLB to get improvements.

The cellphone parking lot at Melbourne airport is slated to get improvements. A developer plans to build a 40-space cellphone waiting lot alongside a 7-Eleven featuring a quick-service restaurant. The cellphone-lot will be on NASA Boulevard at Air Terminal Parkway, that’s the loop roadway leading to the passenger terminal at MLB.

A recent study concluded that Melbourne airport parking lots were nearing capacity during peak travel times. So, in late August, 120 new parking spots were added.

UF commits to neutrality.

In an effort to keep university professors from leaving Florida, the University of Florida has committed to a neutrality policy. It would allow political or social advocacy by University staff, as long as its not represented as UF policy. The goal is to protect personal expression on campus.

