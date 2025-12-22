WFIT Local & State News - December 22, 2025

Findings of the hospital crane collapse investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has released its findings in its investigation into the crane collapse at the Merritt Island hospital construction site. OSHA found that the crane company and general contractor did not violate any laws. Investigations into two other companies involved in the incident remain open.

Blue Origin wastewater plan to get public hearing.

Ever since the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced it was considering an extension of a wastewater plan for Blue Origin, the public has been vocal in its opposition. The proposed permit would continue to permit the rocket company to operate a 500,000 gallon-a-day industrial wastewater treatment plant on Merritt Island. Now the DEP says it will conduct a public hearing after the holidays on the permit extension. A DEP spokesperson said they will walk through the draft permit, answer questions and help clear up any misconceptions. A meeting date has yet to be finalized.

Artemis astronauts practice launch operations.

Just days after Jared Isaacman took control as head of NASA, the four-person astronaut crew who will fly around the moon for the first time in more than 50 years came to Kennedy Space Center to run through launch day operations. The mission, slated for as early as February, will be a 10-day test flight aboard the Orion spacecraft. On Saturday, commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen boarded the transport van for the drive to the SLS rocket. It wasn’t launch day but it was a big step toward getting to the official countdown − which is set for as soon as February 6.

Train conductor sues Brightline.

A former train conductor is suing Brightline for $60 million. Darren Brown claims the seven deaths he witnessed while on Brightline trains has caused severe PTSD. Brown had nearly 20 years experience in train operations, but the graphic collisions he experienced while conducting a Brightline train caused him to resign.

Judge strikes blow to restrictive growth plans.

A Leon County circuit judge on Friday refused to block a new law that stops cities and counties from approving "more restrictive or burdensome" changes to growth plans. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The growth-plan prohibition was added on the final day of the legislative session to a broader emergency-management bill (SB 180) that lawmakers said was intended to aid recovery from the 2024 hurricanes. The law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June, freezes local land-development regulations and comprehensive plans through Oct. 1, 2027, and applies retroactively to Aug. 1, 2024.

Judge Dempsey allowed the lawsuit to proceed for now, directing attorneys to submit proposed orders by January 16 regarding the request to dismiss the case. The judge is also weighing whether to allow 1000 Friends of Florida to join the lawsuit.

Army Corps of Engineers to hold public hearing on WW II waste Beachside.

The feds found yet more toxic soil and water from World War II debris the Navy dumped in South Patrick Shores. Homes were built on top of military dump zones in this Beachside neighborhood. Recent tests revealed contaminants like arsenic, lead, and dioxins at levels above federal safety limits. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting on January 7th to discuss the findings with residents. Homeowners have long raised concerns about what they see as an abnormal frequency of rare illnesses. The Corps says more than 300 homes are within the 52-acre military dump site.

