WFIT Local & State News - February 2, 2026

Blue Origin public hearing packed with people.

Rocket company Blue Origin presented their plan to release wastewater into a retention pond at a public hearing last Friday. The venue was packed with residents concerned about the possible approval of a permit to release nearly 500,000 gallons of industrial wastewater a day. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the permit is in a draft stage, with no set timeline for approval.

Artemis “wet dress” test tonight at KSC.

The cold weather didn’t stop NASA from preparing for a wet dress rehearsal of the Artemis II launch. Teams will fuel the massive SLS rocket starting tonight as the clock counts down to within seconds of liftoff. The test is designed to confirm the readiness of the rocket and ground systems for the crewed launch around the moon. Depending on the results of the test, Artemis II may launch as soon as this Sunday night.

Planned Parenthood on Medicaid chopping block.

Legislation moving through the Florida House would bar Medicaid funding to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood. The bill would also expand work and education requirements for SNAP recipients.

Judge rejects plea deal for Brevard deputy.

A Florida judge rejected a plea deal for a former Brevard sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot his roommate. The plea deal would have capped Andrew Lawson's prison sentence at seven years for the charge. The judge's decision allows Lawson to withdraw his guilty plea and potentially face trial.

YIGBY - for - Yes in God's Back Yard

A new state law allows churches and other religious institutions to build affordable housing on their property -- regardless of what local zoning laws say. Some advocates believe the law could lead to up to 30,000 new homes across the state. But others worry about taking housing decisions away from local communities.

Brush fire again closes I-95.

A smoke from a rekindled brush fire again closed I-95 in both directions in southern Brevard County. On Sunday afternoon the Florida Highway Patrol said the highway was shut down between Saint John’s Heritage Parkway and Malabar Road. On Monday shortly after noon traffic was again diverted off the interstate at Malabar Road.

Melbourne breaks temperature record.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports that the all time record low temperature for February was broken over the weekend. Melbourne’s 25 degrees broke its 1967 record of 27. And the weather service says gusts of 50 mph or more were recorded along the coast at Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach.

The arctic blast continues tonight with temperatures in Brevard dropping into the 20’s inland with a freeze warning in effect.

The cold weather also impacted flights at Orlando International Airport. Sunday afternoon the cold triggered a fire alarm at the control tower, causing the FAA to evacuate the tower and halt take-offs and landings.

Publix no longer the top grocery store in Florida.

A fan-favorite grocery chain has just surpassed Publix as the top grocery store in Florida, according to the latest report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Last year, Trader Joe’s and Publix were neck-and-neck for the No. 1 spot. But while Publix stagnated, Trader Joe’s shot up a couple of points, solidly taking the top spot for itself.

