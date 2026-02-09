WFIT Local & State News - February 9, 2026

How many migrants have been detained in Brevard?

Brevard County residents are feeling the effects of actions taken by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and their partners. But just how many arrests have been made is not easy to track. ICE "encounters" throughout Florida are reported online by the state. Arrests by Florida Highway Patrol, the agency with the most reported migrant interactions aren't specified. While the state says Brevard County Sheriff's Office has arrested 63 migrants since August 2025, the sheriff's office reported taking at least 150 people into custody during one raid alone.

How will Brevard schools react to ICE?

How will Brevard Public Schools react to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents? After President Trump rescinded a 2011 policy, schools may now have to deal with ICE agents legally entering school campuses. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Brevard Public Schools says staff must generally comply with ICE agents but will follow established procedures. If an officer presents a signed subpoena or court order, staff are instructed to contact the district’s legal department before taking action.

BPS spokeswoman Janet Murnaghan said the district’s top priority is student and staff safety, that personnel must comply with lawful requests, and that all students will be educated regardless of immigration status.

While Brevard Public Schools does not track students’ immigration status, Florida Department of Education data shows the district had over 3,600 students who were learning English.

I-95 speeders get tix.

Nearly 1,000 tickets have been issued so far in a push to slow I-95 traffic in Brevard County. In the first three weeks of a campaign by the Sheriff’s Department 701 citations were issued, including 500 to motorists traveling at excessive speeds along the Brevard County stretch of I-95. Three of them to “super-speeders,” drivers going 50 mph over the posted speed limit.

Crewed launch set for Wednesday.

Four NASA astronauts have arrived at the Cape ahead of a flight to the International Space Station. With SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets receiving clearance to resume launching after an upper-stage mishap, NASA is now targeting this Wednesday at 6:01AM for liftoff.

NASA funding moving forward in Washington.

A new NASA authorization bill is moving forward in Washington. It would provide long-term stability for the space agency. The proposed legislation reaffirms support for NASA’s Moon-to-Mars missions, including the SLS rocket, while expanding opportunities for commercial partnerships.

Stepbrother of Anna Kepner to face murder charge.

According to the mother of the Titusville teen found dead on a cruise ship, the stepbrother of Anna Kepner is being charged with first-degree murder. The 16-year-old stepbrother appeared before a federal magistrate in a sealed court proceeding last week. Kepner's biological mom, Heather Wright, posted the update on her TikTok account, but didn’t mention where she was getting her information.

“Every Public-School Student Will Wear a Uniform”

One candidate running for Florida Governor has vowed to implement a dress-code for school kids. Republican James Fishback posted on social media that, if elected, he would mandate a statewide public school uniform.

“Enough with the tracksuits, enough with looking like the migos in our public schools. You show up dressed for success, twice a month with a tie but the rest of the time with a white polo and a jacket.”

Gubernatorial candidate Fishback said it would return “order and discipline” to the classroom. He warned if a student refuses to follow dress code, they’ll get expelled.

