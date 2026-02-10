WFIT Local & State News - February 10, 2026 PM

NASA launch slips to Friday.

Weather has delayed NASA’s crewed flight to the space station. High winds over the Atlantic pose a risk to astronauts if they need to abort for a splashdown shortly after launch. The launch is now tentatively set for early Friday morning.

The next launch from the Cape will be a ULA Vulcan rocket, lifting off at 3:30AM Thursday morning.

Voters sue to block redistricting.

A pair of Florida voters have sued to block Gov. DeSantis’ mid-decade congressional redistricting. They contend in the suit that DeSantis overstepped his authority and that only the Legislature can call a special session on redistricting.

Trial on Florida restrictions on ballot initiatives starts.

A legal challenge to Florida’s restrictions on ballot initiatives kicked off Monday. Groups pushing measures on marijuana and Medicaid expansion hope to convince a federal judge that a 2025 state law is unconstitutional. The law requires petition gatherers to be Florida residents and United States citizens. Florida has certified exactly zero citizen initiatives for the November ballot this year.

Rescuers pull manatee from storm drain.

A manatee was rescued overnight after becoming stuck in a storm drain in Melbourne Beach. Multiple agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, worked for hours to free the mammal. Heavy equipment was used to cut through concrete and then a tow truck lifted the manatee out of the drain.

What happened to the cheaper drugs from Canada?

Florida remains the only state in the country with FDA-permission to import less expensive prescription drugs. Gov. DeSantis touted the plan in 2024 as a way for the state to save $180 million a year. It’s been two years since the FDA approved the plan. Florida built a warehouse for the drugs in Lakeland. And paid a contractor more than $82 million in taxpayer money to administer it. But it appears the plan has all been scuttled. The drugs were to be imported from Canada, but negotiations have stalled with the Canadian manufacturers. And that warehouse in Lakeland? It’s now storing emergency hurricane supplies.

Property insurance reform unlikely this year.

Florida Senate President Ben Albritten warns not to expect any property insurance legislation this session. Democrats in the Legislature have raised issues of affordability, with a focus in their proposals on property insurance. Even Florida Republicans have filed bills to increase transparency about insurance company finances. But Allbritton’s comments suggest a tough road ahead for all of that legislation.

Man clones dog.

A Florida man paid $50K to clone his Boston Terrier, giving new meaning to “forever friend”. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

After his Boston Terrier died from lymphoma, a Miami man paid to have the dog cloned. The process takes about 80 days and costs roughly $50,000. Matt James of Colossal Biosciences said the procedure uses somatic cell nuclear transfer — commonly known as cloning — in which a cell nucleus is placed into an egg, an embryo is created, and a surrogate dog carries it to term.

Pet cloning is growing in popularity, with celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, Paris Hilton and Tom Brady among those who have done it. There is currently a seven-month waitlist for dog cloning.

