WFIT Local & State News - February 18, 2026 PM

Randy Fine faces backlash for Islamophobic post.

US Representative and Brevard resident Randy Fine faced a barrage of calls for his resignation yesterday. Fine made an Islamophobic statement suggesting that he prefers dogs to Muslims.

“If you’re going to make me choose between have a dog or a Muslim in my city, I’m going to choose dogs.”

He is a Jewish first-term congressman representing Florida. Fine made the statement in question in response to a Palestinian activist based in New York. The activist complained about dog feces, saying the animals are unclean. Fine responded “the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Florida House backs down on using emergency funds for immigration enforcement.

One day after a Florida House committee voted to strip Governor DeSantis of his authority to dip into the state’s Emergency Response Fund to pay for immigration enforcement, Speaker Daniel Perez said the chamber would allow such spending after all. But for the time being, nobody will be spending that money on anything: The fund expired at midnight, before the House and Senate could agree on terms of an extension.

Florida House votes for Trump International Airport.

The Florida House voted yesterday to rename the Palm Beach airport in honor of President Trump. The debate was intense, with Democrats bringing up his impeachments and criminal convictions. Republicans saying Trump deserves the honor as the first Florida resident to win the White House. The Florida Senate has yet to hold a final vote on the renaming. The cost to re-brand the airport is estimated at $5 million.

Lagoon shows some improvement.

According to the newly released 2025 Marine Resources Council report on the health of the Indian River Lagoon, the troubled estuary showed improvement in some areas while holding steady in others. WFIT’s Terri Wright has the details:

The report, posted on the Marine Resources Council’s website, evaluates harmful algae levels, seagrass coverage, sediment conditions, wastewater spills and overall water quality. It found that 2025 was marked by general stability across the Indian River Lagoon, with improvements tied in part to lower algae concentrations and expanded seagrass beds.

The report also credits ongoing restoration projects with strengthening the lagoon’s health.

“Stability despite Lake Okeechobee discharges, increased development, and a hot, dry summer is a testament to the many organizations and individuals working to reduce pollution and improve habitat health,” the report states.

Outro: A half-cent sales tax that funds lagoon restoration efforts is set to expire this year. The Brevard County Commission is taking public comment at meetings through August, when commissioners must decide whether to place the measure on the ballot.

Brevard couple sues for embryo mixup.

A Brevard couple used an in vitro fertilization clinic in Longwood to create an embryo that was frozen in 2020. When the couple had the embryo implanted and Tiffany Score gave birth last year, it was obvious there was a mixup. The Caucasian couple realized the baby was not of the same race, and genetic tests confirmed the baby was not their biological child. The couple is suing Fertility Center of Orlando for implanting Score with the wrong embryo. The Brevard couple is also worried one of their embryos may have been erroneously implanted in another woman, who is now raising their biological child.

