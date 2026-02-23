WFIT Local & State News - February 23, 2026 PM

SLS faces another hurdle.

NASA had just announced a flawless test of the SLS rocket, and set a possible liftoff for next week. But all that changed in less than 24 hours. A closer look at the giant moon rocket revealed a new issue —one that will further delay the launch and will now require NASA to roll the rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. Now there’s an interruption in the flow of helium into the rockets upper stage. The next launch opportunity is no earlier than April 1.

In other space news, The FAA has given environmental approval for SpaceX to launch up to 44 Starship rockets annually from Kennedy Space Center. Starship-Super Heavy is currently only launched from Texas. The launches are part of a plan to create Artificial Intelligence data centers in space. SpaceX's plan is expected to increase noise, including sonic booms, for residents on Florida's Space Coast. FAA's approval covers environmental compliance. SpaceX still has to meet other federal safety, airspace and risk requirements before any Starship launch from KSC.

Half-way mark in Tallahassee.

The Florida’s legislative session has reached the halfway mark, and things appear to be going at a slow pace. Out of 1,800 bills filed by legislators, only two have passed. There’s been no serious movement on overhauling property taxes or lowering premiums for property insurance. Instead bills moving through the process would proclaim a new state bird and remove more books from school libraries.

Florida lawmakers have also advanced bills that could strip local zoning powers across the state, raising concerns among residents who believe that overbuilding is already negatively affecting their lives. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details:

The legislation — House Bill 1143 and Senate Bill 1342 — would give the state greater authority over local land-use decisions.

Under the proposals, areas historically zoned for single-family homes could be rezoned without local public input, opening the door to multi-family development in neighborhoods originally planned, purchased and regulated as single-family communities.

Land-use decisions that have traditionally been handled at the local level — through comprehensive plans, zoning codes and public hearings — would instead be directed by the state.

Together, the bills mark a significant shift in control from local governments to Tallahassee. Supporters say the changes are needed to address housing shortages and meet growing infrastructure demands.

Pineda ramps closed overnight.

Here’s a traffic note: The ramps between US1 and the Pineda Causeway will be closed overnight. According to Florida Department of Transportation, the temporary closures will take place nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through this Thursday for paving operations.

Another possible mixup at Orlando fertility clinic.

Last week we reported that a Brevard couple had sued an Orlando fertility clinic after delivering a baby girl who is not their biological child. Now a second woman has come forward, saying she became pregnant through the same fertility clinic and gave birth the same month as the Brevard mother, and thinks she may be the baby girl’s biological mother.

Fire risk and cold temps.

Florida is in the grip of a record drought. You can see it in the withered roadside vegetation. Critically low humidity with gusty winds also produces a high risk for wildfires. The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Red Flag alert until 7PM tonight for the northern Brevard barrier islands and all of southern Brevard County.

Cold weather returns to Brevard starting tonight. A Freeze Watch remains in effect. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s, and near freezing in western portions of the county.

