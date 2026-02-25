WFIT Local & State News - February 25, 2026 PM

Arbitrator rules in favor of Satellite Beach teacher.

An arbitrator has ruled that an ousted Satellite Beach high school teacher was wrongly punished. Melissa Calhoun was let go for using a student’s chosen name without the parents permission. The arbitrator found the school district violated the union's collective bargaining agreement in its disciplinary action. But Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell told Florida Today, Calhoun will not be rehired. He said “"This was not simply a nickname or a casual classroom interaction. It was the repeated use of a male name for a female student — a clear participation in a student’s social gender transition without the required parental consent.”

Commissioners say no to sales tax hike for infrastructure.

Brevard County rejects a sales tax hike, leaving the county to search for alternative revenue streams to fund infrastructure. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us an update.

On Tuesday, county commissioners voted down a proposal to increase the voter-approved Save Our Indian River Lagoon half-cent sales tax to help fund county infrastructure projects. South Brevard District 3 Commissioner Kim Adkinson opposed the idea of using the SOIRL tax to generate revenue for county infrastructure.

“I don’t quite understand why the five of us would put in jeopardy something the public so clearly wants,” Adkinson said.

The decision comes amid uncertainty about the future of local government revenues, as local leaders point to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to eliminate property taxes. The county will begin its budgeting process in March and explore other options to address infrastructure revenue shortfalls.

Florida anti-vax bill is on thin ice.

Legislation proposed in the Florida Senate would broaden existing exemptions for school and college vaccine requirements. A Florida House companion has been referred to three committees but hasn’t been heard by any of them. With only 17 days left in the regular session, Gov. DeSantis’ proposal for reducing vaccine requirements is in trouble.

Trump endorsement vs. DeSantis endorsement.

Who holds more sway over Florida voters? President Trump or Gov. DeSantis? A University of North Florida poll of likely Republican voters found that a DeSantis endorsement of a Florida gubernatorial candidate would mean more than a Trump endorsement. DeSantis has not endorsed any candidate to succeed him as governor so far. Trump has chosen Byron Donalds.

Melbourne’s frozen Margaritaville project seeks new backer.

The construction site on US1 in Melbourne, called Compass Landing by Margaritaville, has been sitting idle for a while. Now the developer of the waterfront property has launched a search for new partners to help restart construction. The mixed-use project includes a hotel, restaurant and marina. Proposals to bring the stalled resort back to life are due March 6th.

Wait on trimming outdoor plants.

The University of Florida extension office in Brevard warns you not to trim vegetation quite yet. Many of Brevard’s native plants are well adapted to withstand periods of cold weather and are unlikely to have been killed to the ground. Allow trees and shrubs time to recover before pruning. Wait until at least mid-March before trimming damaged vegetation. And if you live on the ocean, schedule a field inspection with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection before pruning sea grapes or other dune vegetation.

Hazy skies possible due to smoke.

Smoke from a 25,000 acre fire in South Florida in the Big Cypress National Preserve may drift across the Space Coast. As winds switch to the southwest, smoke may make our skies hazy and our sunsets colorful.

