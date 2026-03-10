WFIT Local & State News - March 10, 2026 PM

Troubles in Tallahassee.

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez said out loud Monday what everyone inside the Capitol already knew: The Florida Legislature will reach the end of its regular session Friday without having a new state budget ready. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more:

The state constitution requires lawmakers to pass one bill each year: the state budget. The Florida Senate’s spending plan of about $115 billion differs from the House plan at $113.6 billion.

Some of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities — including artificial intelligence regulations and property tax cuts — have stalled in the Legislature this year.

Lawmakers will need to reconvene to finalize a budget before July 1, when the state’s new fiscal year begins. If a budget is not approved by then, Florida could face a partial government shutdown.

The Florida Senate has voted to impose work requirements on about 1,100 of the poorest people in the state who rely on Medicaid. That’s the health care safety-net program. They’d have to put in 80 hours of work per month or attend schooling to maintain Medicaid benefits.This language is not in the Florida House version of the bill. The House and Senate are trying to hammer out their differences before the session is scheduled to end on Friday.

The Florida Senate unanimously approved a bill to help temp workers get permanently hired. But the bill’s passage is doubtful, as its House companion bill has not advanced.

The Florida Senate also approved a measure targeting public sector unions. It would apply to teachers and public-safety workers. Demonstrators spoke out against the bill. Many of them were union workers, including flight attendant and union member Lauren Pinero.

“If we allow them to continue to attack public workers, decertify public sector unions, and privatize these industries, they will not stop there. An attack on one is an attack on all, and it is up to us to rise up for our rights and fight back to protect workers across all industries.”

This piece of legislation has a chance of becoming law since the House is scheduled to consider it this week.

Here’s a piece of legislation that has actually made it to Gov. DeSantis’ desk: A proposal to move more commercial condo policies out of Citizens Property Insurance, the state-run carrier. The sponsor of the House version of the bill said keeping policies out of Citizens will strengthen Florida’s insurance system and create more options for business and commercial property owners.

Another bill that made it through both house would tighten rules on the use of electric bicycles. The Florida House voted unanimously Monday to back the measure that would require e-bike operators to slow to 10 mph when within 50 feet of a pedestrian on sidewalks. E-bike operators would also have to audibly warn a pedestrian before passing. Violators could be ticketed similar to a non-moving violation. Currently, E-bikes are viewed by the state the same as any human power bicycle; the operator doesn’t have to hold a driver’s license or vehicle registration.

Discount admission to KSC Visitor Complex.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering two deals, starting this week. Florida residents can purchase four daily admission tickets for nearly half off. Tickets must be be purchased within the next two weeks but are good through December 13. The other deal allows an adult admission at the price of a child’s ticket.

