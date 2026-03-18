WFIT Local & State News - March 18, 2026 PM

Florida attorney general flips on gun law.

Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, has changed his mind on a law that bars non-dangerous felons from possessing a firearms. Last fall, Uthmeier advised a state appellate court it was a good law. Now, he says, upon “studied reflection” the law was never intended to cover non-dangerous felons. Uthmeier is due to file an updated brief with the court this week.

Cocoa Beach considers new impact fees.

Cocoa Beach city commissioners are considering implementing new impact fees on construction projects. The proposed fees are intended to fund police, fire, and infrastructure needs within the city. But if approved, the proposed fees could jeopardize a major city real estate project. Developers of a 220-unit mixed-use apartment building planned along the Banana River Lagoon on State Road 520 say the project might not move forward if new fees are adopted. The fees could total nearly half a million dollars for their project. Cocoa Beach commissioners will vote again on the impact fees in tomorrow’s meeting.

DeSantis’ vaccine policy blocked by the courts.

A federal judge's ruling affects DeSantis's vaccine policy of ending mandatory vaccines for schoolchildren in Florida. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy has temporarily blocked federal health officials from reducing the number of vaccines recommended for children. He also found that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. likely violated federal procedures in restructuring a key vaccine advisory panel.

The federal judge’s ruling halted a January order by Kennedy aimed at ending broad recommendations for all children to be vaccinated against flu, hepatitis A and B, some forms of meningitis and RSV.

But the judge also reversed all decisions by Kennedy’s reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, citing claims from six major health organizations that its members were unqualified.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to promote his “medical freedom” bill, suggesting he could ask lawmakers to revisit it during upcoming special sessions on the state budget, property taxes and congressional redistricting.

Outro: A statewide poll found that 79% of likely Florida voters support maintaining current childhood vaccine requirements, while 17% oppose them.

Brightline facing financial problems.

Almost all of Brightline's trains run on time, but worries are mounting that the passenger train service is barreling toward a debt crisis earlier than anticipated. WLRN’s Tom Hudson has more.

Credit ratings agency S-and-P Global cut its already low grade on some Brightline bonds earlier this month..warning a financial restructuring of Brightline’s borrowing is - quote - a virtual certainty in about six months - end quote. Just three months ago the agency predicted Brightline would default in January of next year…so it is moving up its timeline as Brightline’s finances are deteriorating faster than expected. The company did not respond to a request for comment. Brightline is scheduled to pay $162 million in interest payments this year. Credit rating agencies have been growing more concerned that Brightline is not getting more passengers to pay higher fares. Ridership between South Florida stations was up 25% in January from a year ago, but the average fare fell 16%.

Next rocket launch slated for Thursday.

SpaceX is preparing for an early morning rocket launch on Thursday. A Falcon 9 is slated to lift off tomorrow morning, with the four hour launch window opening at 6:35AM.

