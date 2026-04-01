WFIT Local & State News - April 1, 2026 PM

Launch or scrub - traffic will be a problem.

Whether it’s a launch or scrub of Artemis II today, the traffic will be horrendous in the north half of Brevard County. Emergency Management has special traffic restrictions in place for after the event. Those on the Max Brewer Bridge will be sent north on US1 or west on Garden Street to I-95. Traffic south of Harrison Street in Titusville will routed south on US1. There will be no U-TURNS on SR 528 or George King Blvd. after the launch. Then traffic will be funneled from East on SR 528 to A1A South and then west on SR 520 to Cocoa. In Cocoa Beach, drivers on A1A north will not be able to make a left on SR 520 westbound. Patience will be a virtue.

Coverage of the historic Artemis II liftoff has been widespread, with a variety of commemorative souvenirs marking the launch available. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports on one particularly unusual item.

From Patches, shirts, and hats to even Legos. Marketing commemorative items is big business and continues to grow. Even Krispy Kreme is celebrating the historic Artemis II lunar mission with a special donut.

The donut is a glazed donut, topped with "cosmic blue" icing, Oreo crunch, sprinkles, a dollop of cookies-and-creme frosting, and a red-icing chevron representative of NASA's logo. The specialty donut is only available at participating Krispy Kreme locations for a limited time.

The Artemis II donut is not an April Fool’s prank and only available until tomorrow.

Public speaks out at Brevard School Board meeting.

While Brevard's school board didn't have many items to act on at its meeting yesterday, members of the public still had a lot to say. Students and parents criticized proposed changes to the student code of conduct regarding on-campus demonstrations. Public commenters also raised concerns about the use of district funds for state and federal lobbying services. Board members defended the new conduct language and the use of lobbyists, citing student safety and the need for funding.

Alligator Alcatraz violates detainee rights.

A US judge has criticized Florida’s defense of detainee rights as “absurd.” The judge ordered changes to how detainees access legal counsel at the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration site. Officials must now provide confidential legal calls, one phone per 25 detainees, and publish policies in multiple languages. US District Judge Sheri Chapell found that current practices at the facility likely violate detainees' First Amendment rights.

County to vote on Merritt Island apartment complex.

Brevard County commissioners will consider rezoning for a 222-unit apartment complex on Merritt Island. The zoning meeting tomorrow is a public hearing on the development of a multi-family project. The applicant is requesting to rezone the property from Agricultural Residential to Medium-Density Multiple-Family Residential.

NFL games come closer to Brevard.

Next year, NFL games are coming closer to Brevard County. The league announced yesterday that the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the entire 2027 season at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It’s a temporary move while the stadium in Jacksonville undergoes renovation.

