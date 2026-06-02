WFIT Local & State News - June 2, 2026 PM

Queen of Cocoa passes

City officials, family members, and friends are preparing to honor the life of Jewel Collins, the beloved community advocate known as the “Queen of Cocoa,” who passed away on May 29 at the age of 89. Collins was a pioneering leader who made history as the first African American woman elected to the Cocoa City Council in 1999. A lifelong advocate for civil rights, she marched alongside her husband, Leon Collins, and worked through organizations such as the NAACP to promote equality, community development, and opportunities for future generations. Mayor Mike Blake described Collins as “the jewel of the community,” praising her dedication to breaking barriers and serving others. Community leaders also remembered her as a mentor, educator, woman of faith, and champion for Cocoa’s historic Diamond Square district. Collins continued her civic involvement following her husband's death in 2001, remaining active in local organizations and public service initiatives. A homegoing service will be held Friday, June 12, at 5 p.m. at Fiske Boulevard Church of Christ in Rockledge, with final services scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m.

Is fog alive?

A new study has found that fog harbors living communities of bacteria, with researchers estimating that a thimbleful of fog water can contain as many as 10 million bacteria. Scientists from Susquehanna University and Arizona State University studied fog events in Pennsylvania and discovered that some bacteria living inside fog droplets are not only surviving but actively growing and helping break down air pollutants. Researchers say fog droplets can serve as tiny habitats where microbes remain active and interact with their environment. The findings have raised questions about Florida's famously humid air. Experts say bacteria are present in the air everywhere on Earth, including Florida. However, there is an important difference between humid air and fog. Fog consists of tiny liquid water droplets that can provide a temporary environment for bacteria to remain active. Humid air, on the other hand, contains water vapor rather than liquid droplets, meaning microbes are more dispersed and generally do not experience the same conditions found in fog. Scientists emphasize that neither fog nor humid air is considered more dangerous because of these bacteria. Air quality concerns are still driven primarily by pollutants such as dust, smoke, and pollen. Researchers say the study offers new insight into how microscopic life interacts with weather and may even play a role in cleaning the atmosphere.

New proposed property tax

A proposed Florida property tax overhaul sparked debate at the state Capitol this week as firefighters, local officials, educators, and community advocates warned lawmakers that a plan by Governor Ron DeSantis could significantly reduce funding for essential public services. The proposal, sponsored by Senator Bryan Avila as well, is aimed at reducing property tax collections and eventually eliminating taxes on primary residences. Supporters argue that property tax revenues have grown faster than inflation and population growth, making reform necessary to provide homeowners with relief. However, opponents say the proposal lacks a clear plan to replace the billions of dollars local governments rely on to fund schools, police departments, fire services, parks, libraries, and other community programs. Some Republican senators joined Democrats in questioning how local governments would make up for lost revenue and whether higher sales taxes or fees could ultimately shift costs back onto residents. Despite the concerns, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the measure on a 13-to-5 vote, sending it forward for further consideration.

