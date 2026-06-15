WFIT Local & State News - June 15, 2026

Drones seed 'super clams’

An innovative project aims to restore the Indian River Lagoon by dropping one billion "super clams" using drones. These clams are a hardier strain that has survived previous algal blooms and pollution. On May 27, the IRL Billion Clam Initiative helped drop another 3.5 million seed clams via boat and drone in the lagoon in Port St. John. That brought the project total to a milestone of more than 100 million clams added to the estuary. But that's only one tenth of the way there to the goal of one billion clams. Clams are natural filter feeders that clean the water, which is essential for seagrass growth.

Tyler Sirois unopposed for Brevard County Commission.

Tyler Sirois will become the next Brevard County Commissioner for District 2. He ran unopposed after his potential opponent failed to qualify for the race. Sirois, a Republican, represented Brevard in the Florida House since 2018, but has term limited out.

In other election news, eight candidates have qualified for Brevard's three school board races. Incumbents Megan Wright and Gene Trent are running for re-election in Districts 1 and 2. The District 5 seat is open after redistricting prevented the current board member from running again.

No debate for Florida Republican gubernatorial candidates.

The race to succeed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis looks like it’s heading to a showdown between Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly. The Florida Republican party says there won’t be a debate among candidates running for Governor. The party wants only Republican candidates who have reached at least 10% support in polls, have raised more than $10 million, or have secured more than 10,000 donors. And right now that means Byron Donalds. James Fishback, Jay Collins, and Paul Renner, also running for the nomination, will be able to speak at an upcoming showdown, but there won’t be a debate.

Townhomes with a view of launches.

A Miami-based homebuilder plans to build a townhome community in Cape Canaveral on the Banana River. Each home will feature a private rooftop terrace with views of rocket launches. Prices will start at $650,000.

Mel Fisher crew recovers first Atocha silver bar since 1999.

Mel Fisher’s Shipwreck Expeditions has recovered a 22-pound silver bar from the wreck of the Nuestra Señora de Atocha off Key West — the first silver bar retrieved from the famed shipwreck since 1999. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details:

The artifact was recovered June 13 by Captain Drake and the crew of the salvage vessel DARE in about 50 feet of water. Gary Randolph, president of Mel Fisher’s Shipwreck Expeditions, said the discovery demonstrates that the Atocha continues to produce significant artifacts more than 40 years after the company's historic recovery efforts began.

New details about death of Anna Kepner.

New details have surfaced in death of Titusville cheerleader Anna Kepner. Unsealed court documents show that in the hours before Kepner’s body was found on a Carnival cruise ship, her 16-year-old stepbrother kept her cellphone and tried to dispose of it. The trial of the stepbrother begins in September.

More development in West Melbourne

A new grocery store and apartments are coming to West Melbourne. The mixed-use development will be located in West Melbourne's Space Coast Town Center. It will be one piece of a larger buildout just west of Interstate 95 near St. Johns Heritage Parkway.

