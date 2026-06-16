WFIT Local & State News - June 16, 2026 PM

Settlement reached in in vitro fertilization case.

A Brevard Couple has reached an agreement with the biological parents of a baby at the center of an in vitro fertilization mixup. Steven Mills and Tiffany Score of Melbourne used a Seminole County fertility clinic. When the baby was born it was obvious it wasn’t their biological child - it was of a different race. Under the agreement reached with the biological parents, the Brevard couple will raise the child as permanent custodial parents. Still missing is their embryo - perhaps wrongly implanted in another woman as a result of a separate mix-up by the clinic.

NIMBY wins in Melbourne.

Rezoning for an affordable housing project was denied after Melbourne residents raised concerns. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details.

The Brevard County Planning and Zoning Board on Monday denied a rezoning request for a proposed affordable housing complex in an unincorporated 14-acre property off Turtle Mound Road after residents raised concerns about traffic, infrastructure capacity, and quality-of-life impacts. Opponents submitted a petition with more than 2,500 signatures and packed the zoning board meeting. The project also faced opposition from the Melbourne City Council, which said the city's sewer system could not support the development and urged the county to reject the application.

Senators want Kanye concert cancelled.

US Sen. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody are leaning on the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel scheduled concerts by Kanye West, at Raymond James Stadium. They cite his antisemitism and Hitler fandom, saying “That’s not something worthy of supporting by our tax dollars.” Raymond James is a publicly funded venue.

Accused cruise ship murderer taken into federal custody.

A federal magistrate ordered the 16-year-old stepbrother of Anna Kepner to be taken into custody pending trial. He had been free, living with his uncle. The teen, who has pleaded not guilty, will undergo a mental health evaluation and faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

Rocket launch scheduled for early Wednesday morning.

Expect some early morning rocket rumble. SpaceX is scheduled to launch three satellites for AST SpaceMobile tomorrow. The launch window opens at 2:39AM Wednesday. There’s a 60% chance of unfavorable weather.

Titusville union leader dies in airboat crash.

A Titusville union leader was killed in an airboat crash on Loughman Lake in Mims over the weekend. Bobby Knost was business manager of Union Ironworkers Local 808, representing some 900 workers at Kennedy Space Center and area theme parks.

Feds order Orlando to burn coal.

Every time you visit Orlando, the federal government may be making you sick. The Department of Energy has ordered the Orlando Utilities Commission to continue operating a coal-fired power plant even though the utility wants to shift to gas because it’s cleaner and cheaper. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claims that sticking with coal is all about reliability. Critics argue it’s about supporting the coal industry. Instead of converting to gas or shutting down this month as previously planned, the federal order means the Orlando plant must continue polluting the air and driving power bills higher.

Expensive World Cup tix.

The price of tickets to attend a World Cup game has been in the news. A study has compared World Cup tickets to the cost of a mortgage or rent in host cities. For example, for Miami, one of the most expensive housing markets in the country, a World Cup match this month equals a full-months rent or mortgage payment for the average Miami resident.

