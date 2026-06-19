WFIT Local & State News - June 19, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

For the first time in St. Petersburg's history, voters will choose the U.S. Senator, Florida Governor, St. Petersburg Mayor, and City Council members on the same ballot.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on a revived campaign from the city to get people to vote.

"The City of St. Petersburg first launched the St. Pete Votes campaign two years ago to encourage voter registration and participation.

Through the campaign, the city partners with neighborhood associations, local organizations, and community leaders to share voting information at recreation centers, libraries, and community events.

Current St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch recorded a video kicking off the campaign.

“As we celebrate 250 years of American democracy, let’s honor those who came before us by continuing their work in making our voices heard. Let’s vote St. Pete.”

Welch is running against former governor Charlie Crist for the mayoral spot this year.

He’s also running against former Shore Acres Neighborhood Civic Association President Kevin Batdorf, former St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large, and nonprofit leader Maria Scruggs.

The Primary election is August 18th, and General Election November 3rd.

I’m Chris Young"

University of Florida scientists are warning Florida homeowners about a new species of termite. They say two of the world's most destructive species are now crossbreeding.

WUFT’s Bailee Perdue has more.

"The two species are Formosan and Asian subterranean termites.

They're currently limited to parts of South Florida, but UF researchers say the invasive species will become more common throughout the state.

Dr. Jonalyn Gordon says the insects may move north.

She says they will likely be within, all twenty-four of the southernmost counties in Florida in the next decade.

and it's also projected that there's a high probability that about ninety-five percent of Florida counties will have Formosan subterranean termites, by 2044.

Dr. Gordon says Formosan these termites are already present in parts of North Florida.

She says current treatments remain effective against the termites, but recommends homeowners schedule regular termite inspections

I'm Bailee Perdue in Gainesville"

The immigration detention center in the Everglades dubbed Alligator Alcatraz may be closing. But as WUSF’s Meghan Bowman reports, groups suing to shut down the facility say they want to make sure it not only closes, but that something like this can’t happen again.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the detainees at the detention center have been transferred.

But Jessica Namath has been watching the front gates and says it’s still “business as usual.”

“They're bringing in jet fuel, and busses are going in and out, and you have, you know, hundreds of cars driving on and off site.”

Attorney Paul Schwepp says it’ll take a lot to put the site back to normal – and he hopes to get more definitive answers when they go back to court sometime this month.

“We're not going to be done until the lights are off, the fence is down, the tents are gone, and there's a commitment that it will not be rebuilt.

The case goes back to the judge who ordered the facility to close last year - it was overturned on appeal.

I'm Meghan Bowman in Tampa"

For these stories and more, visit WFIT.org and FloridaToday.com. I'm Evan Niemczyk