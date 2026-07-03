WFIT Local & State News - July 3, 2026 PM

Property tax amendment may be doomed by 60% requirement.

20 years ago, Republicans passed the 60% threshold for ballot initiatives, which could doom the property tax reform measure. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Republican leaders are now working to place a proposed increase in Florida's homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000 on the ballot in November. Cities and counties oppose the plan, warning it could reduce funding for essential services. Because constitutional amendments require 60% voter approval, supporters face a high hurdle. In past elections, that same threshold blocked measures to legalize personal marijuana use and limit government interference with abortion, even though nearly 56% and more than 57% of voters supported them, respectively.

The proposal is being challenged in court, arguing the ballot language is biased and misleading.

Super-speeder nabbed on I-95.

A Brevard motorcyclist was arrested Thursday after County Sheriff’s deputies say he was clocked driving 132 miles per hour on Interstate 95, weaving through traffic. Jonathan Hernandez told deputies he was late for work. He may be charged under Florida’s super-speeder law.

SpaceX launch now scheduled for Sunday AM.

The SpaceX rocket launch, originally scheduled for this morning, has been pushed to Sunday morning. The Falcon 9 is slated for a four hour launch window that opens 6:36 Sunday morning.

Weather threatens holiday activities.

As we head to the beach and barbeques, Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says there are a few weather hazards to be aware of.

Right so the big attention getter is the heat dome that is building over the eastern half of the United States. Thankfully we aren’t going to get the worst of the heat from that high pressure center, but feels like temperatures are likely to reach the triple digits each afternoon over the next few days. And nighttime lows won’t cool down that much either. The other hazard to watch this weekend is for evening thunderstorms… the best chance for those will be across the southern two thirds of the peninsula. The big takeaway here is to seek shelter if you hear thunder. Even if it’s not raining, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

The risk for rip currents will be elevated at Space Coast beaches. For the latest weather alerts and detailed forecasts for our immediate area, we should download the Florida Storms app.

July 4th fireworks.

Take your pick of where to watch the fireworks in Brevard County this Independence Day holiday. Tonight enjoy a drone show in Cocoa Beach, starting at 9PM. Also on Friday, Port Canaveral presents “Smoke on the Water, Fire in the Sky.” Fireworks start at 9PM. Parking is $15, except for patrons of Port restaurants.

On July 4th, it’s the MelBOOM fireworks display at Front Street Park, starting at 9PM. Also on Saturday, fireworks ignite at 9:15 at “Thunder Over the River” in Titusville. Also on the 4th, the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will play starting at 8PM at Cocoa Riverfront Park. Fireworks start at 9:15PM. Fireworks in Viera on Saturday start at 9:00 pm just east of USSSA Space Coast stadium. And the Palm Bay Independence Day Celebration runs from 5 until 9PM at EFSC’s campus on July 4th. Fireworks at 9:15PM.

Is your flag made in the US?

What are the chances the American flag you’re flying was made in the US? Actually, pretty good. Most flags, 94%, are still manufactured in the United States. And one of the largest flag-making operations is in Miami, operated by Goodwill South Florida. Over 900 people cut and sew each Stars and Stripes, about 500 flags every day.

