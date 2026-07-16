WFIT Local & State News - July 16, 2026 PM

New federal rule could ramp up risks for sea turtles in Florida.

There are concerns over a new federal rule bringing big changes for the Endangered Species Act. Conservation groups are challenging it in a lawsuit, saying the new rule puts vulnerable species at risk. And in Central Florida, there are worries over what the rule change could mean for sea turtles, as Central Florida Public Media’s environment reporter Molly Duerig explains.

The new rule is all about one key word: “harm.” For decades, federal agencies overseeing the E-S-A have understood “harm” to include harm to **habitat for protected plant and animal species. The new federal rule rescinds that definition. Stacey Gallagher with the Sea Turtle Conservancy says it sets a dangerous precedent.

“This is not just a species issue. This is not a sea turtle issue. It's a people issue.”

In Florida especially, Gallagher says, the economy depends on a healthy natural environment: the beaches, freshwater springs and forests enjoyed by tourists and residents alike.

In Orlando, I’m Molly Duerig

Brevard fights mosquitos.

Florida’s rainy season has caused an uptick in mosquitoes in Brevard County, but the county is fighting back. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

Recent rains and flooding have fueled a surge in mosquitoes across Brevard County. In response, the county is applying biological larvicides to standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they become biting adults, helping reduce mosquito populations and the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitoes can mature from egg to adult in as little as a week.

You can help by dumping out containers of standing water on your property.

1,000 Amazon workers in Florida laid off.

Amazon will be laying off more than 1,000 workers in Florida. The notice affects employees at its Homestead and Port St. Lucie facilities. Both operations will be shut down for renovations.

Blue Origin serious about fixing launch pad.

The rocket company Blue Origin is serious about repairing the launch pad destroyed recently at the Cape. The company posted on social media it is looking for welders to repair the launch tower. Blue Origin says work will continue 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

Uthmeier targets Winter Garden.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued a warning after the city of Winter Garden reportedly posted signs at a local park. The signs banned firearms at a recreation complex in the city. Uthmeier claims that violates state law. If Winter Garden doesn’t remove the signs by August 15, the state is threatening legal action.

Man fleeing ICE killed in traffic.

A man running from federal immigration agents was killed in St Augustine yesterday. He was hit by traffic as he ran across a busy road. That marks the third death in a week involving encounters with ICE, following shootings in Texas and Maine.

Tropical Update.

There’s only been one named storm so far this hurricane season. However, Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says there’s an area to watch for potential tropical development this weekend,

Right so the team at the National Hurricane Center has identified the northeastern Gulf and the Atlantic Coast of North Florida and Georgia as an area where tropical development could occur this weekend.

Now right now the chance that a named storm develops is low, but we do expect an uptick in rain chances later this weekend and early next week for especially for parts of the Florida peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s only a 20% chance of a storm developing over the next seven days.

