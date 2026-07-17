WFIT Local & State News - July 17, 2026 PM

“Experimental explosion” reported offshore.

The US Geological Survey confirms there was an unusual explosion off the east coast of Florida yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3PM about 90 miles east of Ponce Inlet. The cause may have been an underwater explosion by the US Navy to test a warship’s systems.

Starship launch abort.

SpaceX’s attempt to launch the massive Starship rocket from Texas yesterday was scrubbed at the very last second. The launch was automatically aborted due to multiple engine failures. Two of the booster's 33 engines will be replaced, pushing the next attempt to sometime next week.

In other space news, bills introduced in Washington may help aging infrastructure at Kennedy Space Center. With the number of rocket launches increasing and the age of ground systems at KSC, the proposed act is a possible solution. The Space Ready Act would not give the space center more money directly, but would encourage contributions from commercial partners. A recent report claimed the space center needs $1 billion to update systems.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has made a record donation to the Astronaut Scholarship Fund. Isaacman pledged $500,000 - the largest single donation in the foundation’s history. The billionaire businessman who became a private astronaut was picked to lead the space agency last year. The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit founded by the original NASA Mercury 7 astronauts in 1984.

Trapped sea turtle rescued on Brevard beach.

A good Samaritan helped rescue a trapped sea turtle on Melbourne Beach. The nesting sea turtle was stuck beneath a beach crossover at Bonsteel Beach Park. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society was called, and helped free the trapped turtle, who later returned to the ocean. Conservationists are urging simple beach crossover modifications to prevent future turtle entrapments.

Winter Garden caves on park signs.

Yesterday we reported that the State of Florida told the city of Winter Garden it was violating the law by posting signs at a park, prohibiting guns. The “no weapons” signs had been at the nature reserve since it opened in 2018. Attorney General James Uthmeier gave Winter Garden until August 15 to remove the signs or face the consequences. The city caved, and removed the signs yesterday.

Deadline for voter registration approaches.

Next Monday, July 20th, is the deadline to register to vote in the August primary election. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details.

Florida voters have until Monday, July 20, to register or update their party affiliation for next month's Primary Election. The Aug. 18 ballot includes partisan primaries for governor, the state Cabinet, and the U.S. Senate, as well as some congressional and legislative races, along with nonpartisan city, county, and judicial contests open to all voters. Because Florida is a closed primary state, voters must be registered with a political party by the deadline to participate in that party's primary.

To sign up to vote or to update your existing registration, visit votebrevard.gov

School supplies tax holiday starts Monday.

Monday is also the day that you can save on school supplies. Florida’s holiday on taxes for school supplies lasts until August 20th. Eligible items include school supplies, clothing, computers and other technology.

