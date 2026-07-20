WFIT Local & State News - July 20, 2026 PM

DeSantis appoints Rita Pritchett to Brevard County Commission.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Rita Pritchett to fill a vacancy on the Brevard County Commission last Friday. Pritchett will fill out the remainder of Katie Delaney's term as the commissioner representing the northern part of the county. Delaney resigned in May when she and her family moved out of state. Pritchett served as the District 1 commissioner from 2016 to 2024, before being forced out of office because of term limits. This November the seat will be up for election, but Pritchard’s name won’t be on the ballot. The qualifying period has closed.

FWC spies on environmental activists.

Florida wildlife officials repeatedly searched the driving records of outspoken environmental activists. The Orlando Sentinel reports the secret investigation was targeted against citizens who opposed the state’s efforts to revive bear hunts. It’s not clear if FWC ever took any action based on its investigation. One activist learned he was under surveillance by the state when he received an anonymous email from someone within FWC saying he was being watched and the agency knew where he lived.

Summer heat impacts marine ecosystems.

This summer's intense heat is taking a toll on Florida's marine ecosystems, with coral bleaching already reported in the Florida Keys. WFIT's Terri Wright reports.

Florida's corals are under stress from warming ocean temperatures, which can cause bleaching by forcing corals to lose the algae they rely on for food. While prolonged bleaching can be fatal, marine scientists say some corals can recover, offering hope despite years of losses from disease and other environmental threats.

Dr. Cory Krediet is a professor of marine science and biology at Eckert College in Saint Petersburg.

"Here, especially in Florida, we have lost nearly 98% of our coral reefs, and so the 2% that is left are hopefully those that have maybe survived these bleaching events in the past. If a bleaching stress is relatively short in duration, Corals may be able to rebound. However, what we're starting to experience is more frequent and more severe bleaching, which then means the period in between is less and less, and it becomes harder and harder for these coral colonies to recover."

Invasive peafowl plague Merritt Island.

They screech and bred with abandon. The Merritt Island pea fowls are disturbing residents. The female of the peacock species, pea hens are legally considered invasive, allowing homeowners to remove them, but a community-wide solution has been difficult to coordinate. Merritt Island residents are frustrated that no single government agency will claim responsibility for managing the growing peafowl population. County spokesman Don Walker said Brevard staff are looking into what options local government has at its disposal but has so far not been able to find a solution. The pea cocks and hens were probably brought to the area decades ago as pets, but have now grown into feral flocks.

SpaceX schedules Tuesday launch.

The next rocket launch from the Cape may come tomorrow. SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 mission to send Northrup Grumman’s MRV to orbit. It’s designed to provide in-orbit satellite servicing technologies to extend the lifespan of aging satellites. The four-hour launch window opens at 5:15 Tuesday evening.

Back-to-school sales tax holiday in effect.

A reminder that Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday kicked off today, and will continue until August 20. You can save on supplies and gear up for the new school year.

