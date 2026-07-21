WFIT Local & State News - July 21, 2026 PM

Florida disaster fund spent big on immigration enforcement.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, responsible for responding to hurricanes and other disasters, spent more on immigration missions than other expenses. Over the past year, the state agency spent 63% on immigration enforcement, over $550 million in taxpayer dollars.

Tropical WX update:

Tropical Storm Bertha formed overnight in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says the impacts to Florida will be minor, and concentrated over the panhandle.

Main hurricane satellite out-of-order.

As we head into the active part of hurricane season, we learn that NOAA’s main storm tracking satellite is out until further notice. The GOES-19 weather satellite is currently down, impacting meteorologists. While engineers work to restore the satellite, NOAA may relay on backup spacecraft.

Influence of Moms for Liberty wanes in Florida.

The influence of Moms for Liberty is declining in Florida school board races. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

After playing a major role in reshaping Florida school boards beginning in 2021, Moms for Liberty's influence has waned in its home state. The organization, which helped elect conservative school board candidates through endorsements and campaign spending, has largely stopped making financial contributions to local races. In Brevard County, it has endorsed three candidates this election cycle but has not provided financial support, reflecting a broader statewide decline driven by leadership changes, chapter closures, resignations, and internal scandals that have weakened the group's participation and reach.

New poll shows hope for Democrats in Florida.

In less than a month, Florida voters decide who will be on the midterm election ballots in November. According to a University of North Florida Public Opinion survey, Democrat David Jolly will face off against Republican Byron Donalds for governor. And new poll numbers show the race surprisingly close. Donalds only leads Jolly by five points, 46% to 41%, with the remainder undecided or going to other candidates.

Similarly, in the other highest-profile statewide race, polling shows a surprisingly tight contest for the U.S. Senate. Former Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will face either Democrat Alex Vindman, the former Army officer and whistleblower who provided evidence for Trump’s first impeachment, or Angie Nixon, a state representative from Jacksonville. Both Vindman and Nixon are running close to Moody. In possible matchups, Moody leads Nixon by 8 points and Vindman by 10.

Saving for your first home.

How long does it take to save up for your first home in Florida? It depends on where you want to buy. Families need 10 months to save in Jacksonville, but more than 40 years to buy their first home in Miami. According to a new report from Neighbors Bank, Florida's housing affordability crisis is worsening, especially for first-time homebuyers. If you work in retail sales or a restaurant, homeownership may be out of reach. The study examined what workers earned on average, compared with living costs and median prices for starter homes. In Miami it would take 40 years or more to save up for a 3% down payment on a $250,000 starter home for families whose combined annual income is less than $100,000. Orlando was the sixth least affordable market in the country, requiring more than 7 years to save up for a down payment. The nation's most affordable housing market was St. Louis, Missouri, where it takes a third of year to save up for a down payment. Entry-level homes there are only $140,000.

