WFIT Local & State News - July 24, 2026 PM

Bertha delays SpaceX launch.

Bertha scrubbed yesterday’s SpaceX launch from Texas. The 13th flight test of Starship is now scheduled for no-earlier than 6:45 this evening. While Space is planning to launch Starship from the Cape in the future, the giant rocket is still undergoing test flights from Starbase, which is east of Brownsville. The first Florida launch of Starship could happen as soon as the end of this year.

Mystery object crashes into the Atlantic.

An unknown object was seen falling from the sky and hitting the Atlantic Ocean off Indian River County yesterday. The mystery object prompted a search by Patrick Space Force Base and other agencies off the coast of Treasure Shores Beach Park. Agencies used aircraft and boats to scan 40 square miles of the water for any sign of debris from the object. The search found no debris field.

IRL seagrass map highlights recovery.

The St. Johns Water Management District has created a Seagrass StoryMap for the Indian River Lagoon. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The new interactive Seagrass StoryMap highlights the recovery of the Indian River Lagoon and the restoration projects driving it. The map explains efforts such as muck removal, wetland restoration, stormwater treatment, and septic-to-sewer conversions that are helping seagrass rebound after pollution-fueled algae blooms destroyed an estimated 75% of the lagoon's seagrass beginning in 2011. New data show the underwater meadows are returning, an important sign of recovery for the lagoon and its wildlife. Although not yet at healthy levels, the map shows cause for cautious optimism.

No cruise for you!

An Atlanta murder suspect was arrested at Port Canaveral while attempting to board a cruise ship. The arrest was one of six that took place last week as Brevard County deputies checked passengers either returning from or leaving on cruises at the port. The murder suspect waived extradition and is locked up at the Brevard County jail.

Flesh-eating bacteria death reported.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state's first death this year from Vibrio vulnificus, the so-called "flesh-eating bacteria.” It can infect people touching warm coastal waters or eating raw oysters. The latest victim was in Polk County. There are no deaths in Brevard County this year from the bacteria. Five cases were reported in 2024.

Free school supplies this Saturday.

Thousands of Brevard County students can receive free backpacks and school supplies during a back-to-school event tomorrow. The 24th annual event is being held at the Clearlake Education Center in Cocoa from 9AM until 1PM. To qualify, students must be enrolled in Brevard Public Schools, be eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program, and attend the event in person.

Landline phones in Florida to end.

AT&T plans to stop landline telephone service in Florida, as more customers switch to mobile devices. The telecom giant hopes to phase out landlines by 2029. AT&T reports less than 5% of residential customers still use its landline network. Subscribers using legacy landlines will receive notices from the company with specific steps and timing before their local service is turned off.

